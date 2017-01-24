Nature's Pearl Muscadine 20 Ultra Rich Lotion Natural Skin Care Product Launched

A new skin care product has been launched by Youngevity, an online retailer. The Nature's Pearl Muscadine 20 Ultra Rich Lotion deeply moisturizes the skin for long lasting comfort and softness

(firmenpresse) - Youngevity, an online lifestyle retailer, has launched a new skincare product. Their new product is Nature's Pearl Muscadine 20 Ultra Rich lotion which is part of their Nature's Pearl Muscadine 20 Antioxidant skin and personal care range.



For more information please visit: http://youngofficial.com.



Youngevity are dedicated to delivering the finest lifestyle products to their health conscious customers. They state that their commitment is to guarantee that every single one of their products is created using high quality ingredients in modern laboratories.



Their website states "Youngevity is an accrediting subscriber of the Organic Materials Evaluation Institute (OMRI), a nationwide non profit organization that offers independent review of products planned for use in qualified organic manufacturing, handling and processing."



Nature's Pearl Muscadine 20 Ultra Rich Lotion is ideal for using on the face and body to naturally moisturize the skin. This lotion alongside the rest of the range harnesses over 100 naturally occurring phenol compounds, providing unparalleled proprietary skin and body products. The products are made with certified organic and wild crafted ingredients suitable for all skin types. The Ultra Rich Lotion is certified toxic free.



Also available in this range of Muscadine 20 products is the Coco Mango Shampoo and Conditioner, Gentle Foaming Cleanser, Rejuvenating Skin Polish and a Skin Renewal Serum. There is also a Fresh Mint Toothpaste and Nourishing Mint Lip-balm available.



These products harness extracts found in the Muscadine grape which is native to the south eastern and south central United States. They are generally grown for use in the wine, juice and jelly industries but they are also a source of potent ingredients used in skin care products.



When purchasing from Youngevity customers are covered by a 30 satisfaction guarantee and benefit from secure online checkout with the lowest price guaranteed. Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the above link.





http://youngofficial.com



Youngevity

http://youngofficial.com

+1-800-982-3189

2400 Boswell Road

Chula Vista

United States

