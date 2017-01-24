CPXi Highlights Company Transformation Through the Creation of Digital Remedy

Launches strategic content monetization solution, Nibble

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- In recognition of the continued evolution of its products and services, digital media solutions company, CPXi, today announced the launch of their new brand identity, Digital Remedy. The globally recognized company has lead the digital media landscape for over 17 years, diversifying various holdings and pivoting elements of their legacy direct response business to provide innovative, performance based solutions for advertiser, brand, publisher, and influencer clients. This includes the 2016 divestiture of the company's programmatic marketplace and header bidding technology, bRealTime, to allow for continued growth in other areas of the industry.

With more than a decade of experience monetizing the online publishing model and building upon its reach into the world of influencer marketing and content creation, the launch of Digital Remedy will also include the launch of, Nibble, the company's strategic content solution set. Addressing the shift in media consumption habits, evolving online environments and the need for more customized performance capabilities, Nibble creates content and engagement strategies that serve the full spectrum of users and publishers, and the brands and advertisers that want to be connected to them.

The launch of Nibble comes off the heels of the company's recent acquisition of SpinMedia entertainment sites, The Frisky, The Superficial and Celebuzz. After the successful creation of several owned and operated properties including PressRoomVIP and WarpedSpeed, the acquisition bolsters the company's portfolio of sites and their footprint in the entertainment publishing space.

Rounding out what amounts to a refresh of the company's positioning is the transition of AdReady, a demand-side media management and creative optimization platform that was acquired by the company in 2013. AdReady now provides media agnostic solutions under the Digital Remedy umbrella and serves as a white-labeled trading desk for brands and agency partners.

"The launch of Digital Remedy is a direct result of the company's long time vision and mission to remain at the forefront of the evolving digital media landscape. We are investing in that commitment by unifying our solutions, refreshing the company's positioning and transforming the unique ways we provide value to our clients," said the company's CEO, Mike Seiman.

is a digital media solutions company leading the tech enabled marketing space. Our unprecedented access delivers performance based innovation and maximizes your business potential through superior customer service, our diverse strategic solution sets and flawless execution. Digital Remedy enables publishers, advertisers and influencers to access the full potential of their digital assets.

Taylor Hall



Director of Marketing

Digital Remedy

Email:





More information:

http://www.digitalremedy.com



PressRelease by

CPXi

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/24/2017 - 08:02

Language: English

News-ID 519386

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CPXi

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease