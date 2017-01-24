Orlando Stone Works Exposes Mistakes about Maintenance of Travertine Floors

Astonishingly Orlando Stone Works has discovered most consumers are embarrassingly uninformed when it comes to maintaining their travertine surfaces and other stone surfaces. Vacuuming, dust-mop daily and damp-mop when necessary with a solution of pH neutral cleaner will yield the best dividends.

(firmenpresse) - Orlando Stone Works has unveiled its new website for homeowners and businesses in Central Florida. Most known for hard surface restoration, and its popular [travertine tile and grout cleaning in Orlando](http://orlandostoneworks.com/services/travertine-refinishing-cleaning-grinding/) Their unrivaled attention to detail and client satisfaction accolades continues to spur their expansion.



Carl Maddock has acquired the most respected training available in the industry. Maurizio Bertoli [affectionately known as MB] was the best of the best in stone restoration. Carl had the unique opportunity to train under him. Orlando Stone Works has continued to implement those same principles that MB held sacred. Staff at Orlando Stone Works continues to embrace the no-nonsense attitude that made MB a force to be reckoned with.This bedrock of principles has earned them to be a well-respected expert and authority in the natural stone restoration industry.



Virtually everyday staff receives calls from consumers complaining about unethical practices. Orlando Stone Works has continued to work hard to assist consumers with their misconceptions and grievances on natural stone. One of the many resources they offer the public is their Daily Maintenance Dos And Donts. Feel free to download it. Consumers have discovered Orlando Stone Works legacy has been maintained through their dedication of honesty and diligent work. Education before any sale has been paramount to their philosophy and consumers appreciate the results this provides to them.



Consumers and business have continually reported that their stone was looking better longer and required less visits from Orlando Stone Works. Carl was quoted as saying "We have an outstanding team, and we take great pride in getting the project completed according to our clients desires." Their services include [marble polishing](http://orlandostoneworks.com/services/marble-and-terrazzo-grinding-honing-polishing/), marble restoration, terrazzo, limestone, among other natural stone surfaces.





[Orlando Stone Works](http://orlandostoneworks.com) welcomes the opportunity to educate all consumers about their natural stone surfaces in their home or business. Orlando Stone Works has over 17 years experience. Take advantage of their education and experience.





Comments on this PressRelease