oneclick AG becomes a swissICT Member

(PresseBox) - Swiss information & communications technology (ICT) is a world leader in innovation and quality. The industry association swissICT offers an excellent platform for knowledge exchange and an increase in national and international visibility. With its 3,000 members, swissICT is the primary representative of the ICT sector in Switzerland and the largest industry association of the sector. swissICT is a not-for-profit organisation and strengthens the image of the Swiss ICT sector. The association is also active to create good political and economical framework conditions, supports technical know-how and combines requirements. Therefore, this makes swissICT the largest Swiss network of ICT specialists. Hundreds of experts are active in 17 specialists groups, which promote current topics such as mobile computing, sourcing & cloud, security, innovation or IT service management.

"The key topics of swissICT are also of interest to us. We work closely together with industry associations in several countries.?, explains Dominik Birgelen, CEO of oneclick AG. ?It is very important to us to have continued experience exchange and a network with other experts. We address three major trends with our application delivery and streaming platform, which are of major concern to IT managers: mobility, security and productivity. Importantly, our platform is able to demonstrate that these issues are not mutually exclusive.?

oneclick? is an application delivery and streaming platform, which is available as a service (PaaS). Using oneclick?, applications are delivered as a stream from any server location in a central, 100% web-based workspace in the browser. To find out more about the application delivery and streaming platform of oneclick AG, please visit https://oneclick-cloud.com for further information and to register for a test account.

About swissICT

Industry association, swissICT connects ICT providers, users and specialists in Switzerland. The association was founded in 2000 when two associations merged ? the Swiss Association for Data processing (Schweizerische Vereinigung für Datenverarbeitung, SVD, founded in 1968) and the IT Trade Association (WIF, founded in 1955).





oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development of a platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.





