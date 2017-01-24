       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Telecommunication


Visit CETECOM at three different events during March 2017

(PresseBox) - 01.2017 - In March 2017, CETECOM will exhibit at three different events and will showcase its extraordinary service portfolio for consulting, testing and certification. Visit CETECOM at the Mobile World Congress, embedded world and emv 2017.
During the span of four weeks, CETECOM will showcase its extraordinary service portfolio at three different events.
Consulting ? Testing ? Certification ? CETECOM?s three cornerstones und our foundation to enable the market access for our clients.
Antenna-Development or Support, EMC and radio testing, international type approval or support regarding the new Radio Equipment Directive (RED). Only some of the topics for which CETECOM is the ideal partner.
Take this opportunity to visit CETECOM at three different events during March 2017
Would you like to schedule a meeting at one of our booths? Please get in touch with us directly: contact(at)cetecom.com.
 
 
 

For over twenty years, CETECOM has been renowned as an independent provider for test and certification services. With test labs in Europe, North America and Asia, CETECOM provides consulting, testing and certification for wireless technologies such as Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RFID, NFC and Radar. We furthermore perform a wide range of testing in the areas of EMC, Radio, OTA, SAR, field trials, and acoustics.



