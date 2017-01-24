The CoSMo Company Named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100

List Recognizes the Top Private Companies in Clean Technology

LYON, FRANCE and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- The CoSMo Company, a global technology company that goes beyond big data to help CEOs make optimal decisions, today announced it was named to the prestigious , produced by CTG (), whose work keeps its audiences and clients in touch with emerging trends, leading innovation companies and all key players in sustainable innovation.

The Global Cleantech 100 represents the most innovative and promising ideas impacting the future of a wide-range of industries. Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges, the Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make significant market impact within a 5-10 year timeframe.

"The CoSMo Company is proud to be named to the Cleantech 100 for 2017, which acknowledges the most innovative companies in cleantech. Our modeling and simulation technology is already helping some of the world's largest utilities make optimal strategic decisions and meet their goals for energy efficiency, environmental protection and profitability, too," said CoSMo Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of CoSMo US Michel Morvan.

"Following the validation of our technology by industry leaders, we are delighted to be recognized by a panel of experts in new technologies on the Cleantech 100. At The CoSMo Company, we are demonstrating a new way for executives to understand the far-reaching impact of their decisions before they make them, giving organizations that work with us an unprecedented ability to see and plan for the future," said Hugues de Bantel, co-founder and CEO of The CoSMo Company.

This list is collated by combining proprietary CTG research data, with weighted qualitative judgments from hundreds of nominations, and specific inputs from a global 86-person Expert Panel. To qualify for the list, companies must be independent, for-profit, cleantech companies that are not listed on any major stock exchange. This year, a record number of nominations were received: 9,900 distinct companies from 77 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 325 companies. Short-listed nominees were reviewed by CTG's Expert Panel, resulting in a finalized list of 100 companies from 17 countries.

The 86-member expert panel was drawn equally from leading financial investors and representatives of multi-national corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting across Asia, Europe, and North America. The composition of the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community, from pioneers and leaders to veterans and new entrants. The diversity of panelists results in a list of companies that command an expansive base of respect and support from many important players within the global cleantech innovation ecosystem.

"From day one, the purpose of the Global Cleantech 100 program was to act as our barometric read on how the many facets that contribute to the emergence and maturing of an innovation theme like cleantech (the "doing of more with less") are changing year on year," said Richard Youngman, CEO, CTG (Cleantech Group). "Now in its 8th year, we see more signals this year of the ongoing mainstreaming of clean technologies, sustainability, and resource efficiency on its journey towards the point where this is just the normal way business is done."

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on January 23rd at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco:

For complete information on The CoSMo Company's leadership within the cleantech space, by visiting i3connect.com -- CTG's leading market intelligence platform -- and search for The CoSMo Company.

The list is accompanied by a full report with commentary and insight on the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 -- authored by CTG, powered by data from i3, and sponsored by . Download the report at:

The complete list of Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel members is available at

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. Our subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. Our coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, one of Consulting Magazine's 7 to Watch, is based in Chicago (learn more at ).

The CoSMo Company is a global technology company whose unique approach to complex modeling and simulation speeds the transformation of the world's most critical industries. CoSMo applications go beyond big data, simulating real, uncharted scenarios and providing interconnected insights to help CEOs plan for today and tomorrow. Global leaders such as RTE, Alstom, GE, Total, EDF, Veolia, SNCF and Sanofi Pasteur already rely on CoSMo to give their C-level executives the information they need to make optimal business decisions in the complex fields of energy, transportation, urban systems and life sciences. Follow CoSMo on and read more

The CoSMo Company

