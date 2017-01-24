(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Whitepaper explores buy-side industry trends toward formalizing active treasury
management, including key drivers, benefits, objectives and implementation
strategies
NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the
leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today
announced a new whitepaper that explores the trends and benefits of active
treasury management and the increased interest among buy-side firms in
implementing a formal treasury function.
The paper analyzes the historical trends and the changing regulations leading to
the increased focus on active treasury management. Leveraging knowledge gained
from years of experience serving buy-side firms, Hazeltree cites several factors
affecting the buy-side, particularly hedge fund managers, that are driving the
trend toward a much more strategic and active treasury function. They include a
focus on counterparty diversification and exposure, increased cost of financing,
and increased regulatory demands.
"The value of treasury management has an inverse relationship with the
availability and cost of liquidity," said Sameer Shalaby, CEO of Hazeltree. "As
the market and regulatory environments have evolved in the recent years, active
treasury management has emerged as a best practice that is integral to
operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and, for those who manage it
effectively, an additional source of alpha."
The paper provides a detailed description of active treasury management
including its principal objectives and the knowledge and resources required to
achieve them. Additionally, the paper highlights the strategic benefits of
active treasury management that, based on Hazeltree's experience, could gain an
additional 50-75 basis points of return for a fund. The paper concludes with a
forecast of 2017 trends that will impact the buy-side fund management industry.
To download a copy of the new whitepaper, visit www.hazeltree.com or contact a
Hazeltree representative.
About Hazeltree
Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge
funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension
funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation
capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of risks and
streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution
includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral
management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities.
Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For
more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.
Contact:
Sameer Shalaby, President & CEO
sshalaby(at)hazeltree.com
646.790.7250
