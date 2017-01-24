Hazeltree Publishes "Active Treasury Management - A Powerful Competitive Advantage" Whitepaper

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Whitepaper explores buy-side industry trends toward formalizing active treasury

management, including key drivers, benefits, objectives and implementation

strategies



NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the

leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today

announced a new whitepaper that explores the trends and benefits of active

treasury management and the increased interest among buy-side firms in

implementing a formal treasury function.



The paper analyzes the historical trends and the changing regulations leading to

the increased focus on active treasury management. Leveraging knowledge gained

from years of experience serving buy-side firms, Hazeltree cites several factors

affecting the buy-side, particularly hedge fund managers, that are driving the

trend toward a much more strategic and active treasury function. They include a

focus on counterparty diversification and exposure, increased cost of financing,

and increased regulatory demands.



"The value of treasury management has an inverse relationship with the

availability and cost of liquidity," said Sameer Shalaby, CEO of Hazeltree. "As

the market and regulatory environments have evolved in the recent years, active

treasury management has emerged as a best practice that is integral to

operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and, for those who manage it

effectively, an additional source of alpha."



The paper provides a detailed description of active treasury management

including its principal objectives and the knowledge and resources required to

achieve them. Additionally, the paper highlights the strategic benefits of

active treasury management that, based on Hazeltree's experience, could gain an

additional 50-75 basis points of return for a fund. The paper concludes with a



forecast of 2017 trends that will impact the buy-side fund management industry.



To download a copy of the new whitepaper, visit www.hazeltree.com or contact a

Hazeltree representative.



About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge

funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension

funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation

capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of risks and

streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution

includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral

management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities.

Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For

more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.



Contact:

Sameer Shalaby, President & CEO

sshalaby(at)hazeltree.com

646.790.7250







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazeltree Fund Services via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.hazeltree.com/



PressRelease by

Hazeltree Fund Services

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/24/2017 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 519409

Character count: 3498

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hazeltree Fund Services

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease