Invitation to UPM's press conference and webcast on Financial Statements for the year 2016

(UPM, Helsinki, 24 January 2017 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will publish its fourth

quarter 2016 results and Financial Statements release for the year 2016 on 31

January 2017 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's

website at www.upm.com after publishing.



UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a webcast and

a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 31

January 2017 at 13:15 EET.



Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press

conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore

House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.



Webcast and conference call details:



The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the

list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com or through this link.



Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial

in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that

participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of

the webcast.



The presentation is available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.



Conference call title: Financial Statements Release for the year 2016



Direct telephone numbers:



BE: +3224040635

DK: +45 823 331 78

FI: +358981710495

UK: +442031940552

NO: +4723500211

SE: +46856642702

US: +18557161597



International telephone numbers with a pin code 36958264#



AU: +61 29253 5844

AT: +43 19282 258

CH: +44 44580 0083

CN: +86 400 681 5421

DE: +49 030 221 510 067

ES: +34 911 143 608

FR: +33 (0)2 9092 0977

HK: +852 3068 9834

IN: 0018038524634

IR: +353 1696 8154

IT: +39 2 3604 6798

JP: +81 3 4455 9554

NL: +31 20 716 8427



SP: +65 6307 7610



For more information, please contact:



UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir(at)upm.com



UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media(at)upm.com





UPM

Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a

sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM

Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are

made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers

worldwide. The group employs around 19,600 people and its annual sales are

approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM

- The Biofore Company - www.upm.com



Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

upmbiofore.com









