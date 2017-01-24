Invitation to UPM's press conference and webcast on Financial Statements for the year 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(UPM, Helsinki, 24 January 2017 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will publish its fourth
quarter 2016 results and Financial Statements release for the year 2016 on 31
January 2017 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's
website at www.upm.com after publishing.
UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a webcast and
a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 31
January 2017 at 13:15 EET.
Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press
conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore
House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.
Webcast and conference call details:
The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the
list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com or through this link.
Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial
in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that
participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of
the webcast.
The presentation is available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.
Conference call title: Financial Statements Release for the year 2016
Direct telephone numbers:
BE: +3224040635
DK: +45 823 331 78
FI: +358981710495
UK: +442031940552
NO: +4723500211
SE: +46856642702
US: +18557161597
International telephone numbers with a pin code 36958264#
AU: +61 29253 5844
AT: +43 19282 258
CH: +44 44580 0083
CN: +86 400 681 5421
DE: +49 030 221 510 067
ES: +34 911 143 608
FR: +33 (0)2 9092 0977
HK: +852 3068 9834
IN: 0018038524634
IR: +353 1696 8154
IT: +39 2 3604 6798
JP: +81 3 4455 9554
NL: +31 20 716 8427
SP: +65 6307 7610
For more information, please contact:
UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir(at)upm.com
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media(at)upm.com
UPM
Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a
sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM
Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are
made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers
worldwide. The group employs around 19,600 people and its annual sales are
approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM
- The Biofore Company - www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |
upmbiofore.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.