Digital Science Invests in IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, a Leading Patent Data Provider

London, UK & New Haven, USA. January 24th 2017: Digital Science, a leading
technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities and
an operating business of Holtzbrinck Digital GmbH has made an investment in IFI
CLAIMS Patent Services, a leading supplier of patent data for resellers and
innovators based in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. The investment bolsters Digital
Science's portfolio of technology tools and services to support the research and
healthcare sectors.
IFI CLAIMS provides continually updated global patent data to leading patent
application providers and corporate researchers worldwide. Comprised of more
than 100 million records from 90 countries, including 53 million full text
records from 18 jurisdictions, the IFI CLAIMS patent database is accessible
through the industry-leading CLAIMS Direct API.
Application developers use CLAIMS Direct to quickly prototype and deploy
operational patent search and analysis solutions. Researchers use CLAIMS Direct
to deploy private patent databases in the cloud, or inside the corporate
firewall.
Digital Science targets businesses which complement its ecosystem of services in
the research and scientific services space and funds and develops online
products and services to empower researchers to be more efficient; pushing
research to be more reproducible and of higher quality. Its portfolio companies
include a host of leading and admired brands including Altmetric, BioRAFT,
Figshare, Labguru, Overleaf, ReadCube, GRID, TetraScience, Transcriptic,
Symplectic and ÜberResearch. It is operated by global media company, Holtzbrinck
Publishing Group.
Commenting on the investment, Michael Hock, Managing Director of Holtzbrinck
Digital said today, "As research institutions focus on increasing their tech and
knowledge transfer for commercial and competitive advantage, patent data offer a
useful lens through which to view the impact of academia and research on the
economy. This makes the addition of IFI CLAIMS to our investment portfolio a
perfect fit for us.
"In addition to sharing very similar goals, there is also significant potential
for co-operation and integration with other products in our portfolio of
companies, including Altmetric, ÜberResearch, Labguru, BioRAFT and Figshare."
Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services and Fairview Research said
today, "We are very pleased to be working with the team at Digital Science.
This investment will allow IFI CLAIMS to expand its data coverage and develop
new services for our clients. IFI adds a new dimension to the Digital Science
portfolio and we are looking forward to a bright future together".
Notes to Editors:
About IFI CLAIMS Patent Services
IFI CLAIMS Patent Services is the preeminent producer of value-added patent
databases and the innovative CLAIMS DIRECT API. Application developers can use
CLAIMS Direct to quickly prototype and deploy operational patent search and
analysis solutions. Researchers can use CLAIMS Direct to deploy private patent
databases in the cloud, or inside the corporate firewall. Based in the U.S. in
New Haven, Conn., with satellite offices in Munich, Germany, and Barcelona,
Spain, IFI CLAIMS is a division of Fairview Research, a provider of data-
enrichment technology and services for information retrieval and analysis. IFI
CLAIMS publishes the annual Top U.S. Patent Recipients, the world's most trusted
ranking of patent assignees. More information, visit IFI CLAIMS online at
www.ificlaims.com and follow (at)ificlaims on Twitter.
About Digital Science
Digital Science is a technology company serving the needs of scientific and
research communities, at the laboratory bench or in a research setting. It
invests in and incubates scientific software companies that simplify the
research cycle, making more time for discovery. Its portfolio companies and
investments include a host of leading and admired brands including: Altmetric,
BioRAFT, Figshare, Overleaf, Peerwith, ReadCube, TetraScience, Transcriptic,
Symplectic and ÜberResearch. It is operated by global media company, Holtzbrinck
Publishing Group.
For more information, visit www.digital-science.com and follow (at)digitalsci on
Twitter.
About Holtzbrinck Publishing Group
Holtzbrinck Publishing Group is an international media company active in science
and education, consumer book publishing, trade publishing, newspaper and
magazines, as well as electronic media and services. Holtzbrinck Digital
Information & Services combines the internet holdings of the Holtzbrinck
Publishing Group. The company acts as a strategic management holding that
actively leads its portfolio of companies made up of high-growth and market-
leading online businesses, and helps them to develop.
For more information, please visit: www.holtzbrinck-digital.com
Media enquiries:
For Digital Science
Lisa Hulme / Anna Cahill James
l.hulme(at)digital-science.com t: +44 (0)7941 232333
anna(at)thehaloagency.com t: +1 415 866 3663
For IFI CLAIMS
Catherine Suski, IFI CLAIMS
catherine.suski(at)ificlaims.com
