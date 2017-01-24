Medtronic Announces CE Mark for New Lower Profile HawkOne 6F Directional Atherectomy System

Expands Treatment Options for Patients in Europe with Peripheral Artery Disease

Both Above and Below the Knee



DUBLIN - Jan. 24, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced CE

(Conformité Européene) Mark approval for the HawkOne(TM) directional atherectomy

system in a lower profile size for treating patients with peripheral artery

disease (PAD). The new HawkOne 6 French (6F) provides an effective and easy-to-

use treatment option for patients with PAD both above and below the knee with a

single device. The HawkOne system is designed to remove plaque from the vessel

wall and restore blood flow.



PAD is a serious, chronic condition that affects more than 200 million people

worldwide.(1) In PAD, arteries in the legs become narrowed or blocked by

plaque. This narrowing of the blood vessel reduces blood flow to the leg, which

can result in severe pain and limit physical mobility. Blocked arteries below

the knee are more likely to be calcified, linked to lower treatment

success,(2) and may also develop into critical limb ischemia (CLI), which can

result in non-healing leg ulcers and increased risk of amputation.(3, 4)



"Directional atherectomy is an established treatment modality for patients with

complex PAD to restore patency, maximize luminal gain and preserve future

treatment options," said Professor Thomas Zeller, M.D., head, Department of

Angiology at Universitäts-Herzzentrum Freiburg, Bad Krozingen, Germany. "The new

smaller HawkOne 6F size is an advanced option to treat patients with multi-level

PAD, addressing lesions of various length, morphology, and location,

particularly those below the knee."



The HawkOne system also enables physicians to treat severe calcified lesions

more efficiently with no increase in cut depth. The system can treat calcified

lesions up to two times more effectively than the TurboHawk(TM)device.(5) The



HawkOne system has a preloaded flush tool, which improves cleaning time by up to

55 percent when compared to the TurboHawk high efficiency cutter.(6) The 6F size

is designed to simplify device selection and provide easy set-up with no capital

equipment.



"We are excited to announce CE Mark approval for HawkOne 6F shortly after

receiving FDA clearance for the system in October," said Mark Pacyna, vice

president and general manager of the Peripheral business, which is part of the

Aortic & Peripheral Vascular division at Medtronic. "The HawkOne 6F system

provides physicians with an effective and efficient treatment option for

treating PAD above and below the knee and reinforces our commitment to expand

access to therapy innovations that protect limbs and enhance lives."



In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers, and scientists worldwide,

Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the

interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac

arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services that deliver

clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the

world.



About Directional Atherectomy

The new 6F HawkOne expands Medtronic's directional atherectomy portfolio, which

also includes the TurboHawk and SilverHawk(TM) systems and is backed by more

than 15 peer-reviewed studies.(7) These include DEFINITIVE LE, the largest

independently-adjudicated study of an atherectomy procedure ever conducted, and

DEFINITIVE AR, a pilot study, and the first randomized look into the effects of

preparing a vessel with directional atherectomy followed by treatment with a

drug-coated balloon (DCB).



Results from DEFINITIVE LE demonstrated 95 percent limb salvage in patients with

critical limb ischemia (CLI) and 78 percent overall patency in claudicant

patients 12 months post treatment.(8) A subset analysis of DEFINITIVE LE in

claudicant patients with infrapopliteal disease observed 12-month patency rates

of approximately 90 percent.(9) Both DEFINITIVE LE and DEFINITIVE AR showed low

dissection and provisional stent rates when patients were treated with

directional atherectomy.(9)



Furthermore, directional atherectomy can also be used as an adjunctive treatment

prior to using the Medtronic IN.PACT® Admiral® drug-coated balloon.



About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among

the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies -

alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people

around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving

physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company

is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take

healthcare Further, Together.



Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as

those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and

Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated

results.



Contacts:

Krystin Hayward Leong

Public Relations

+1-508-298-8246



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626









