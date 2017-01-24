Medtronic Announces CE Mark for New Lower Profile HawkOne 6F Directional Atherectomy System

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Expands Treatment Options for Patients in Europe with Peripheral Artery Disease
Both Above and Below the Knee
DUBLIN - Jan. 24, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced CE
(Conformité Européene) Mark approval for the HawkOne(TM) directional atherectomy
system in a lower profile size for treating patients with peripheral artery
disease (PAD). The new HawkOne 6 French (6F) provides an effective and easy-to-
use treatment option for patients with PAD both above and below the knee with a
single device. The HawkOne system is designed to remove plaque from the vessel
wall and restore blood flow.
PAD is a serious, chronic condition that affects more than 200 million people
worldwide.(1) In PAD, arteries in the legs become narrowed or blocked by
plaque. This narrowing of the blood vessel reduces blood flow to the leg, which
can result in severe pain and limit physical mobility. Blocked arteries below
the knee are more likely to be calcified, linked to lower treatment
success,(2) and may also develop into critical limb ischemia (CLI), which can
result in non-healing leg ulcers and increased risk of amputation.(3, 4)
"Directional atherectomy is an established treatment modality for patients with
complex PAD to restore patency, maximize luminal gain and preserve future
treatment options," said Professor Thomas Zeller, M.D., head, Department of
Angiology at Universitäts-Herzzentrum Freiburg, Bad Krozingen, Germany. "The new
smaller HawkOne 6F size is an advanced option to treat patients with multi-level
PAD, addressing lesions of various length, morphology, and location,
particularly those below the knee."
The HawkOne system also enables physicians to treat severe calcified lesions
more efficiently with no increase in cut depth. The system can treat calcified
lesions up to two times more effectively than the TurboHawk(TM)device.(5) The
HawkOne system has a preloaded flush tool, which improves cleaning time by up to
55 percent when compared to the TurboHawk high efficiency cutter.(6) The 6F size
is designed to simplify device selection and provide easy set-up with no capital
equipment.
"We are excited to announce CE Mark approval for HawkOne 6F shortly after
receiving FDA clearance for the system in October," said Mark Pacyna, vice
president and general manager of the Peripheral business, which is part of the
Aortic & Peripheral Vascular division at Medtronic. "The HawkOne 6F system
provides physicians with an effective and efficient treatment option for
treating PAD above and below the knee and reinforces our commitment to expand
access to therapy innovations that protect limbs and enhance lives."
In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers, and scientists worldwide,
Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the
interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac
arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services that deliver
clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the
world.
About Directional Atherectomy
The new 6F HawkOne expands Medtronic's directional atherectomy portfolio, which
also includes the TurboHawk and SilverHawk(TM) systems and is backed by more
than 15 peer-reviewed studies.(7) These include DEFINITIVE LE, the largest
independently-adjudicated study of an atherectomy procedure ever conducted, and
DEFINITIVE AR, a pilot study, and the first randomized look into the effects of
preparing a vessel with directional atherectomy followed by treatment with a
drug-coated balloon (DCB).
Results from DEFINITIVE LE demonstrated 95 percent limb salvage in patients with
critical limb ischemia (CLI) and 78 percent overall patency in claudicant
patients 12 months post treatment.(8) A subset analysis of DEFINITIVE LE in
claudicant patients with infrapopliteal disease observed 12-month patency rates
of approximately 90 percent.(9) Both DEFINITIVE LE and DEFINITIVE AR showed low
dissection and provisional stent rates when patients were treated with
directional atherectomy.(9)
Furthermore, directional atherectomy can also be used as an adjunctive treatment
prior to using the Medtronic IN.PACT® Admiral® drug-coated balloon.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among
the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies -
alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people
around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving
physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company
is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take
healthcare Further, Together.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as
those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated
results.

