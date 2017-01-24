Digital Science Invests in IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, a Leading Patent Data Provider

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





London, UK & New Haven, USA. January 24th 2017: Digital Science, a leading

technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities has

made an investment in IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, a leading supplier of patent

data for resellers and innovators based in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. The

investment bolsters Digital Science's portfolio of technology tools and services

to support the research and healthcare sectors.



IFI CLAIMS provides continually updated global patent data to leading patent

application providers and corporate researchers worldwide. Comprised of more

than 100 million records from 90 countries, including 53 million full text

records from 18 jurisdictions, the IFI CLAIMS patent database is accessible

through the industry-leading CLAIMS Direct API.

Application developers use CLAIMS Direct to quickly prototype and deploy

operational patent search and analysis solutions. Researchers use CLAIMS Direct

to deploy private patent databases in the cloud, or inside the corporate

firewall.



Digital Science targets businesses which complement its ecosystem of services in

the research and scientific services space and funds and develops online

products and services to empower researchers to be more efficient; pushing

research to be more reproducible and of higher quality. Its portfolio companies

include a host of leading and admired brands including Altmetric, BioRAFT,

Figshare, Labguru, Overleaf, ReadCube, GRID, TetraScience, Transcriptic,

Symplectic and ÜberResearch. It is operated by global media company, Holtzbrinck

Publishing Group.



Commenting on the investment, Michael Hock, Managing Director of Holtzbrinck

Digital said today, "As research institutions focus on increasing their tech and

knowledge transfer for commercial and competitive advantage, patent data offer a

useful lens through which to view the impact of academia and research on the



economy. This makes the addition of IFI CLAIMS to our investment portfolio a

perfect fit for us.



"In addition to sharing very similar goals, there is also significant potential

for co-operation and integration with other products in our portfolio of

companies, including Altmetric, ÜberResearch, Labguru, BioRAFT and Figshare."



Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services and Fairview Research said

today, "We are very pleased to be working with the team at Digital Science.

This investment will allow IFI CLAIMS to expand its data coverage and develop

new services for our clients. IFI adds a new dimension to the Digital Science

portfolio and we are looking forward to a bright future together".



ends.



Notes to Editors:

About IFI CLAIMS Patent Services

IFI CLAIMS Patent Services is the preeminent producer of value-added patent

databases and the innovative CLAIMS DIRECT API. Application developers can use

CLAIMS Direct to quickly prototype and deploy operational patent search and

analysis solutions. Researchers can use CLAIMS Direct to deploy private patent

databases in the cloud, or inside the corporate firewall. Based in the U.S. in

New Haven, Conn., with satellite offices in Munich, Germany, and Barcelona,

Spain, IFI CLAIMS is a division of Fairview Research, a provider of data-

enrichment technology and services for information retrieval and analysis. IFI

CLAIMS publishes the annual Top U.S. Patent Recipients, the world's most trusted

ranking of patent assignees. More information, visit IFI CLAIMS online at

www.ificlaims.com and follow (at)ificlaims on Twitter.





About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company serving the needs of scientific and

research communities, at the laboratory bench or in a research setting. It

invests in and incubates scientific software companies that simplify the

research cycle, making more time for discovery. Its portfolio companies and

investments include a host of leading and admired brands including: Altmetric,

BioRAFT, Figshare, Overleaf, Peerwith, ReadCube, TetraScience, Transcriptic,

Symplectic and ÜberResearch. It is operated by global media company, Holtzbrinck

Publishing Group.

For more information, visit www.digital-science.com and follow (at)digitalsci on

Twitter.



About Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

Holtzbrinck Publishing Group is an international media company active in science

and education, consumer book publishing, trade publishing, newspaper and

magazines, as well as electronic media and services. Holtzbrinck Digital

Information & Services combines the internet holdings of the Holtzbrinck

Publishing Group. The company acts as a strategic management holding that

actively leads its portfolio of companies made up of high-growth and market-

leading online businesses, and helps them to develop.

For more information, please visit: www.holtzbrinck-digital.com



Media enquiries:



For Digital Science

Lisa Hulme / Anna Cahill James

l.hulme(at)digital-science.com t: +44 (0)7941 232333

anna(at)thehaloagency.com t: +1 415 866 3663





For IFI CLAIMS

Catherine Suski, IFI CLAIMS

catherine.suski(at)ificlaims.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: DIGITAL SCIENCE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.digital-science.com/



PressRelease by

DIGITAL SCIENCE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/24/2017 - 10:43

Language: English

News-ID 519417

Character count: 6069

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DIGITAL SCIENCE

Stadt: London





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease