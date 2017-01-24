(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Cargotec's financial statements review 2016 to be published on Wednesday, 8
February 2017
Cargotec Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2016 on
Wednesday, 8 February 2017 at approximately 8:30 EET. The report will be
available at www.cargotec.com after publication.
A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international
telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 9:30 a.m. EET at
Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in
English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice
President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at
www.cargotec.com by 9:00 a.m. EET.
The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be
accessed using the following numbers with access code Cargotec/2609290:
FI: +358 9 7479 0404
SE: +46 8 5065 3942
UK: +44 330 336 9411
US: +1 719 457 2086
The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand
version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during
the day.
For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load
handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo
handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products
and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable
performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and
it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
