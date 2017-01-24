IMImobile adds new chatbot, push notification and digital customer engagement capabilities

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile, a cloud communications
software and solutions provider that helps companies use mobile and digital
technologies to engage with customers, today announces that it has added new
digital customer engagement capabilities to IMIdigital; its content management
and service delivery platform.
This comes on the back of its recently renewed multi-year contract with MTN; the
leading mobile telecommunications company in Africa, to support its digital
lifestyle services. Under the agreement IMImobile is providing its cloud digital
customer engagement software suite to help MTN take advantage of new digital
technology trends, to optimise the customer experience for rich digital content
services.
New product capabilities added to IMIdigital include the addition of social
channels such as Facebook Messenger, push notifications and IMImobile's chatbot
solution, to enhance and automate the mobile content service discovery
experience for consumers.
Herman Singh, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Group commented, "MTN is pleased to
renew the contract with IMImobile and looks forward to accelerating the growth
of its already successful Digital Lifestyle Services portfolio with new
capabilities, products and services delivered under this agreement."
Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer of IMImobile added, "We are pleased to
continue helping MTN to grow its digital services and look forward to developing
the next generation of digital services for the African consumer."
IMImobile has been a partner to MTN Group since 2009, supporting the mobile
operator to run over 4,000 digital lifestyle services across 20 countries. Other
leading mobile operator groups worldwide are also using IMImobile's digital
customer engagement solutions to enhance their customer experience strategy.
Notes to Editors
IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables
companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with
their customers.
Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement
solutions include Vodafone Group, O2, Telefonica, Aircel, Airtel, EE, AT&T, MTN,
Orange Group, Centrica, Universal Music, Tata, AA, BBC and major financial
institutions.
IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Atlanta, Dubai
and Johannesburg and has over 800 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on
the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.
www.imimobile.com
Media Contacts
IMImobile
Matthew Hooper / Alex Klose
via Redleaf
Redleaf Communications
Charlie Geller / Helena Shadbolt
020 7382 4730
IMImobile(at)redleafpr.com
