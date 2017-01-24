IMImobile adds new chatbot, push notification and digital customer engagement capabilities

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile, a cloud communications

software and solutions provider that helps companies use mobile and digital

technologies to engage with customers, today announces that it has added new

digital customer engagement capabilities to IMIdigital; its content management

and service delivery platform.



This comes on the back of its recently renewed multi-year contract with MTN; the

leading mobile telecommunications company in Africa, to support its digital

lifestyle services. Under the agreement IMImobile is providing its cloud digital

customer engagement software suite to help MTN take advantage of new digital

technology trends, to optimise the customer experience for rich digital content

services.



New product capabilities added to IMIdigital include the addition of social

channels such as Facebook Messenger, push notifications and IMImobile's chatbot

solution, to enhance and automate the mobile content service discovery

experience for consumers.



Herman Singh, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Group commented, "MTN is pleased to

renew the contract with IMImobile and looks forward to accelerating the growth

of its already successful Digital Lifestyle Services portfolio with new

capabilities, products and services delivered under this agreement."



Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer of IMImobile added, "We are pleased to

continue helping MTN to grow its digital services and look forward to developing

the next generation of digital services for the African consumer."



IMImobile has been a partner to MTN Group since 2009, supporting the mobile

operator to run over 4,000 digital lifestyle services across 20 countries. Other

leading mobile operator groups worldwide are also using IMImobile's digital

customer engagement solutions to enhance their customer experience strategy.





Notes to Editors



IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables

companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with

their customers.



Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement

solutions include Vodafone Group, O2, Telefonica, Aircel, Airtel, EE, AT&T, MTN,

Orange Group, Centrica, Universal Music, Tata, AA, BBC and major financial

institutions.



IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Atlanta, Dubai

and Johannesburg and has over 800 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on

the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.



www.imimobile.com



