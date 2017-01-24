ParcelPal Offers Dispensaries Technology Solution to Enable On-line Purchase and On-Demand Delivery of Medical Marijuana



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - January 23, 2017 - ParcelPal Technology Inc. (ParcelPal or the Company), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) - is pleased to announce an industry first, with the launch of what is believed to be the world's only integrated technology that connects marijuana dispensaries to their patients, allowing customers to purchase federally regulated medical marijuana and have it delivered within an hour.



ParcelPals feature-rich solution consists of an online ordering platform and cashless payment system that will let patients select their choice of product and have it delivered within an hour. The ordering and delivery platform use advanced data encryption between ParcelPal, the merchant and consumer to ensure the security and privacy of the patient and merchant. The solution is designed for quick implementation; allowing dispensaries to take advantage of multi-channel sales and increase their on-line presence.



The legal marijuana market is growing at a spectacular rate. In Canada, where medical use is legal, the imminent legalization of sales for recreational use portends a dramatic uptick in the scale of the on-the-books industry. In the United States, 28 states have now legalized medical marijuana, a trend that looks to continue. ParcelPal has positioned itself to provide much needed infrastructure to this burgeoning industry.



President Kelly Abbott states, The online ordering platform is easy to use, fast, convenient and straight forward for merchants and their customers. Customers simply log onto the dispensaries website and select the product they wish to purchase and receive the product within an hour after purchase. Dispensaries that shift from a brick and mortar sales approach to multi-channel online sales strategy will attract more customers and increase sales by offering a seamless online ordering and delivery experience. This puts the ordering directly at the consumers fingertips.





CEO Jason Moreau states, With our platform, merchants can change their product selection, promote sales of certain product, and offer new products, all in near real-time and, provide their local customers with delivery within the hour.



About ParcelPal Technology Inc.



ParcelPal is an iPhone, Android and desktop computer service enabling businesses and individuals to quickly and affordably have items delivered locally though crowd-sourced couriers. The Company offers same-day delivery of merchandise for leading retailers in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.



ParcelPal: www.parcelpal.com



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.



CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0

OTC - Symbol: PTNYF

Shares issued and outstanding: 28,188,558

Contact: Kelly Abbott, President, ParcelPal Technology, Inc. - 778-237-5212



Forward Looking Information



This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", intends, "anticipates", "expects", plans and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.







