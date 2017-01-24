Amulet Hotkey Delivers Worlds Highest-Performance High-Density Blade Workstation Solution

NVIDIA® Quadro® GPU dramatically expands visual computing capability of CoreStation® blade workstations that leverage Dell EMC M-series blade servers

(firmenpresse) - London, UK, Jan 24, 2017  Amulet Hotkey Ltd., a leader in design, manufacturing and system integration for remote physical and virtual workstation solutions, today announced the availability of new high-performance graphics card options for the flagship CoreStation blade workstation.



The CoreStation solution helps speed the design, visualization and simulation of anything from animation and movies to cars, wind farms and oil/gas reservoirs. Amulet Hotkeys CoreStation DXM630 is the result of innovative system integration and design that combines the power of NVIDIA Quadro GPU and Teradici® PCoIP® technology with the scalability and efficiency of Dell EMC PowerEdge M630 blade servers to deliver a unique remote workstation blade. Building on the success of five generations of blade workstations, the CoreStation DXM630 is a high-density centralized workstation solution for increased productivity, security, availability and manageability, with an uncompromised user experience to meet the needs of the most demanding graphics professionals.



To provide secure remote access and performance for a wide range of users, the CoreStation DXM630 integrates a PCoIP Remote Workstation Graphics card based on the NVIDIA Quadro GPU. The new DXM-M5000SE and DXM-M3000SE Remote Workstation Graphics card options greatly expand the visualization and compute capability of the CoreStation DXM630, making it possible to remote performance workstations in a dense form factor ideally suited for data center deployment. Centralizing workstations using the CoreStation DXM630 improves security, IP protection and uptime, while enabling flexible workstyles such as working from home, on the road or when securely accessing global talent from around the world. Professionals can connect to their workstation using Amulet Hotkey zero clients or mobile devices from across the office, across the country or from continent to continent.



Amulet Hotkey provide a range of complimentary dual and quad monitor zero client end-points; including the worlds only zero client models certified as secure by the UK Government and NATO.





We developed the DXM-M5000SE and DXM-M3000SE remote workstation graphics cards to meet the demanding requirements of creative and design professionals while meeting the scalability needs of enterprise IT, said Tony Hilliard, Global Sales Director, Amulet Hotkey Ltd. Workstations that could not previously be remoted due to performance, density or power constraints can now be centralized without compromising the user experience.



NVIDIA Quadro GPUs dramatically increase the graphics and compute performance of blade workstations to handle large datasets and advanced enterprise visualization, said Bob Pette, Vice President, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. Customers working with increasingly complex models and high-resolution images, locally and remotely, can turn with confidence to high-density blades integrating Quadro, Dell and Amulet Hotkey technology.



Innovators like Amulet Hotkey continue to leverage Dell EMC OEM solutions to drive data center efficiency and performance while delivering maximum return on investment to their customers, said Joyce Mullen, senior vice president and general manager, Global OEM and IoT Solutions, Dell EMC. the integration of NVIDIA Quadro GPUs and Dell PowerEdge M630 blade servers demonstrates our commitment to providing solutions that transform the way our customers operate, innovate and grow.



We are delighted with the expansion of Amulet Hotkeys Remote Workstation Graphics card options to meet the security and performance requirements for the most demanding users, said Jayesh Shah, Vice President of Product Management, Teradici Corporation, the combination of new NVIDIA Quadro GPUs with Teradicis PCoIP technology into a single blade mezzanine card make it possible for IT managers to provide access to Windows or Linux workstations anytime, anywhere with the highest quality user experience.



Amulet Hotkey CoreStation DXM630 blade provides key benefits:

 Secure anywhere access: workstation access from the office, from home, on the road or from overseas offices. Connect with confidence using advanced security algorithms such as 256-bit AES and NSA Suite B ciphers including elliptic curve encryption to protect your session and data.

 Power and performance: the latest dual Xeon processors combined with professional graphics up to a Quadro M5000-class GPU provide exceptional power to visualize and manipulate complex designs.

 High-density to minimize datacenter footprint: up to 64 dedicated remote workstations in a standard 42U rack provides a 3x density advantage over comparable 2U rack workstations.

 Increase productivity and security: ensure datasets stay within the datacenter to boost application performance, avoid the use of old data across teams while increasing security.

 Exceptional user experience: hardware PCoIP remote display protocol encoding avoids loading the workstation CPU. This safeguards application performance and delivers rapid desktop encoding for multi-display, high frame-rate, and high-resolution workloads.



Solution Components:

 CoreStation DXM630 blade: based on Dell EMC PowerEdge M630 half-height blade server with single or dual Intel Xeon E5-2600 v4 processors, up to 1.5TB of system RAM and 4x HDD/SDD storage bays. Dell modified BIOS for Client Windows or Linux operating systems. Supports up to two single-slot or one dual-slot remote workstation graphics card.

 DXM-M5000SE: dual-slot remote workstation graphics card using Teradici Tera2240 quad display PCoIP processor and NVIDIA Quadro M5000SE GPU with 8GB GDDR5, 1536 CUDA cores. Delivers a twofold increase in 3D performance compared to the previous generation Quadro K5100M solution.

 DXM-M3000SE: dual-slot remote workstation graphics card using Teradici Tera2240 quad display PCoIP processor and NVIDIA Quadro M3000SE with 4GB GDDR5, 1024 CUDA cores. Delivers a 2.8x increase in 3D performance compared to the previous generation Quadro K3100M solution.

 Enterprise management: the CoreStation DXM630 blade workstation simplifies infrastructure management through features such as remote power-cycling of the workstation and Dells iDRAC and Chassis Management Controller tools.

 Ultra-secure client endpoints: Amulet Hotkey provides an extensive range of PCoIP zero clients with unique features such as an integrated smartcard reader, up to 8 ports of USB 2.0 with USB-IF compliant rapid charge ports, redundant copper or fiber network ports, locking power connector and more.



Availability

CoreStation DXM630 blades can be ordered with the DXM-M5000SE or DXM-M3000SE remote workstation card now.



For more information visit http://www.amulethotkey.com/products/remote-workstation/blade-workstation/#tech1 or contact Amulet Hotkey http://www.amulethotkey.com/about-us/contact/.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Amulet-Hotkey-Delivers-High-Density-Blade-Workstation-Solution



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Amulet Hotkey is a proven innovator in design, manufacturing and system integration of high availability solutions for remote physical or virtual workstation, as well as virtual and cloud desktop that are optimized for both mission and business critical applications to deliver robust, secure and uncompromised performance backed up by world-class support. Amulet Hotkey partners with leading manufacturers of data center, cloud and virtualization technologies that enable them to bring to market unique solutions tailored to enterprise IT needs for a truly flexible and scalable computing architecture. Amulet Hotkey customers include Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises as well as local and federal governments. The Amulet Hotkey solutions are deployed in command and control, emergency call centers, investment banks, oil & gas, CAD designers, digital content creation, and post production studios around the world.



Amulet Hotkey was founded in 1990, and is headquartered in the UK where design and manufacturing facilities are based with sales, support and technology centers in London and New York. For more information see www.amulethotkey.com.



Amulet Hotkey and CoreStation are trademarks of Amulet Hotkey Ltd., and are registered in the United Kingdom, United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

