Haircare Market in France Forecasted to Expand at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2015-2020

Report titled "Haircare Market "has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 24, 2017: Considered as a woman's crowning glory, the hair plays a crucial role in every females life. In France, growing desire to look young & beautiful is driving the demand for hair care products in the country. According to an extensive Canadeans research study entitled Consumer and Market Insights: Haircare Market in France, the market is estimated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 0.8% in terms of value, during the forecast period of 2015-2020. This study briefly highlights high growth categories to target, current trends in the usage of packaging market, leading brands market share as well as type & closures category level distribution data.



According to the research, France has a growing mid-life population base that uses hair colorants to cover grey hairs. They are known to spend a set amount on the newest hair care and coloring technologies and innovation breakthroughs. Also, with the growing fashion trends all over the world, the demand for beauty and hair care products is on the rise. The rising aspiration to look young and beautiful will drive demand for hair care products in the country. Moreover, consumers are now progressively looking for quality and worth-for-money products for use at home rather than making costly visits to salons. On the other hand, consumers in the age group of 20-30 visit hair salons the most and are active in following the latest trends.



Furthermore, the report highlights key growth categories by analyzing the market dynamics of five major haircare categories which include Hair loss treatments, Conditioner, Salon Haircare, Hair Colorants, Shampoo & Styling Agents, Perms and Relaxers etc. Among these, hair coloring is the most preferred service by the salon visitors. Due to this, salon haircare category is forecasted to exhibit fastest value growth in the coming few years. Also, demand for haircare products in France is driven by the specific needs of the consumers such as dryness of hair and scalp. To overcome these issues, leading operators are launching best shampoos which contain herbal and bioactive ingredients, therefore shampoo is the leading value category in the French Haircare market. Leading shampoo brands in France are L`Oral Elsve, Head & Shoulders and Dop. In terms of sales, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounts for maximum share in the spreading of hair care products in the country.





Moreover, the report states that Screw Top is the most frequently used closure type in the French market. According to the key findings, currently L'Oreal S.A., Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa and Procter & Gamble are the leading companies in the market.









