RiskIQ Deepens Digital Threat Mitigation Capabilities with Acquisition of Maccabim

Increase in Brand Abuse, Malvertising, Spearsphishing, Spoofing Requires More Automated Digital Threat Triage, Legal Coordination and Response

(firmenpresse) - London, UK  January 24, 2017  RiskIQ, the leader in digital threat management, today announced that the company has completed the acquisition of brand threat project management company Maccabim.com Ltd and has appointed Jonathan Matkowsky, its founder, to vice president of intellectual property and brand security. With the acquisition of Maccabim, RiskIQ expands its threat mitigation technology, including dispute resolution proceedings and takedown functions, to expedite brand governance processes.



According to Forrester Research, takedown capabilities are the second most sought-after feature of surveyed digital risk monitoring (DRM) customers. DRM vendors routinely interact with cyber, fraud, and compliance stakeholders at major digital channel providers, along with registrars and registry operators. These frequent interactions reduce the time it takes to submit and complete related requests. In specific cases, DRM vendors establish technical partnerships that expedite their submissions.*



Enterprises must be able to identify and validate brand abuse across web, social and mobile channels, and also have means to efficiently respond to preempt and moderate damage, said Elias Manousos, co-founder and CEO of RiskIQ. Jonathan brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will fortify our market leading threat mitigation capabilities and we welcome him to our team.



The enormity of online brand and domain infringement is staggering and affects a broad spectrum of a businesss intangible assets. This requires organisations and their legal counsel to advance tools and processes in order to better systematically uncover and counter digital exploits, said Jonathan Matkowsky, vice president of intellectual property and brand security. I am incredibly thrilled to be a part of RiskIQ which has the technology, vision and passion to help customers defend their online brand, intellectual property and reputation in a constantly evolving digital threat landscape.





Matkowsky has been a pioneer in the threat remediation space with focus on internet security and brand protection. Maccabim, under the leadership of Matkowsky, offered an online project management system to facilitate threat data, legal case and take down processes. Matkowsky brings 17 years of combined trademark and internet law experience to RiskIQ, and is an active member in numerous industry consortiums.



*The Forrester Wave: Digital Risk Monitoring, Q3 2016, Forrester Research Inc, September 28, 2016





About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital threat management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organizations digital presence. With more than 80 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social, and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, RiskIQs platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures. Visit RiskIQ.com or follow us on Twitter.



Try RiskIQ PassiveTotal for free by visiting www.riskiq.com/whats-new-passivetotal.

