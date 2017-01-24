       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
An overview of the The Chinese National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) Industry

China is facing a serious public health problem in active and passive smokers. Confronted with this, China has taken some measures to control tobacco. However, this information has not been surveyed at academic level. Our aim is to investigate information relating to tobacco controls in China.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 24, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Tobacco Company Profile - The China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC). The latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Tobacco market.

The China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is the largest cigarette producer in the world, with domestic and export sales totaling 2,589.08 billion pieces in 2015, approximately two and a half times that of the world's leading multinational tobacco companies, Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco. Chinese factories operating under CNTC control produced 2,589.07 billion cigarettes in 2014.

Key Findings

- The CNTC currently holds 45.2% of the global cigarette market and has its headquarters in Beijing, with 510,000 employees.
- The CNTC is still heavily dependent on its home market, deriving 98.7% of its overall sales volume from domestic sales, which peaked in 2014 and declined by 0.8% to 2,555.36 billion pieces in 2015
- Outside of China, the CNTC and its subsidiaries have a growing number of ventures, although these are relatively small scale compared with its domestic market. 

Synopsis

Tobacco Company Profile - The China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is an analytical company report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the cigarette market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption.

ReasonsToBuy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.





Date: 01/24/2017
