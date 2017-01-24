An overview of the The Chinese National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) Industry

China is facing a serious public health problem in active and passive smokers. Confronted with this, China has taken some measures to control tobacco. However, this information has not been surveyed at academic level. Our aim is to investigate information relating to tobacco controls in China.

The China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is the largest cigarette producer in the world, with domestic and export sales totaling 2,589.08 billion pieces in 2015, approximately two and a half times that of the world's leading multinational tobacco companies, Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco. Chinese factories operating under CNTC control produced 2,589.07 billion cigarettes in 2014.



Key Findings



- The CNTC currently holds 45.2% of the global cigarette market and has its headquarters in Beijing, with 510,000 employees.

- The CNTC is still heavily dependent on its home market, deriving 98.7% of its overall sales volume from domestic sales, which peaked in 2014 and declined by 0.8% to 2,555.36 billion pieces in 2015

- Outside of China, the CNTC and its subsidiaries have a growing number of ventures, although these are relatively small scale compared with its domestic market.



Synopsis



Tobacco Company Profile - The China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is an analytical company report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the cigarette market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption.



