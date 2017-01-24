Australian smokers to pay more than $45 for a packet of cigarettes in Australia, 2016

Australian Government and state and territory governments, through the Council of Australian Governments, have committed by 2018, to reduce the national adult daily smoking rate to 10% and halve the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adult daily smoking rate (from 47% in 2008).



Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Smoking Tobacco in Australia, 2016. The latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Tobacco market.



The Australian market for tobacco products is in long-term decline due to strong anti-tobacco laws, high taxes, and low smoking rates among consumers. However, as of 2015, smoking tobacco accounted for 10.9% of all tobacco consumption, up from 6.5% in 2005, indicating a consumer shift away from manufactured cigarettes to slightly cheaper alternatives, such as smoking tobacco. Nevertheless, the highly regulated nature of the Australian tobacco market will limit the abilities of smoking tobacco brands to capitlize on their growing popularity in the longer term. This category is dominated by two major tobacco companies, BAT and Imperial Tobacco, which utilize local production and imports to maintain the smoking tobacco market in the country.



Key Findings

- Smoking tobacco accounted for 10.9% of the tobacco market in 2015.

- Smoking tobacco consumption is forecast to grow to 2,050 tons in 2016 compared to 1,597 tons in 2004.

- Imperial Tobacco dominates the market with a 61.5% volume share, as of 2015.

- Per capita smoking tobacco consumption is forecast to decline from 88.4g a year in 2015 to 73.4g in 2025.



Synopsis

Smoking Tobacco in Australia is an analytical report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Australian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2025.



Comments on this PressRelease