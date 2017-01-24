An Overview of The Malaysia Baby Food

The market is dominated by baby milks, which account for 90% of retail sales. Cereals represented 6.4%, Wet meals accounted for just 1.2% of market value. Other baby food, now consisting of rusks and snacks, took 2.6% of market value.



In Malaysia, the sales of baby food have increased annually in terms of both volume and value except in 2012.



The total volume sold in 2016 was 12% higher than in 2010 and value in 2016 was 96.5% higher than in 2010, equivalent to an increase of 71% at constant 2010 prices. Malaysias strong economic performance has made commercial baby food accessible to an increasing number of parents. The rising number of births has further stimulated sales. The market is dominated by baby milks, which account for 90% of retail sales. Cereals represented 6.4%, Wet meals accounted for just 1.2% of market value. Other baby food, now consisting of rusks and snacks, took 2.6% of market value.



Key Findings



- Malaysia has a well-developed food production industry but its baby food industry is very small.

- Consumption of baby food in Malaysia increased by 12% since 2010 in terms of volume. Market value reached 96.5% more than in 2010, and equivalent to growth of 71% at constant prices.

- Growing-up milk has been the major growth area, and now accounts for over half of market value.

- Nestl is the only one among main manufacturers produces cereals locally.

- Three companies dominate the market: Danone (including Dumex), Nestl (including Wyeth), and Dutch Lady (FrieslandCampina).

- Consumption of baby food between 2016 and 2022 will grow by only 5%, but value sales will rise by 31.5% at current prices.



Synopsis



Baby Food in Malaysia is an analytical report which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Malaysia market.





What else does this report offer?



- Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

- Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

- Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

- Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.



ReasonsToBuy



- Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

- Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

- Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

- Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.



