Ice Cream Market in the UAE: Consumer and Market Insights

Report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of UAEs Ice Cream market. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Ice Cream categories and their packaging.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 24, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Consumer and Market Insights: Ice Cream in the UAE. The Ice Cream market in the UAE is led by the Artisanal Ice Cream category, while the Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve category is forecast to register fastest growth in value terms during 2015-2020.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=928316



IFFCO and Dunkin` Brands Group, Inc. are the leading players in the market. Private label products in the Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve category registered faster growth than in the Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream category during 2012-2015. Box is the only outer type used for packaging of products in the market.



Key Findings



- Of the three categories analyzed, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve is forecast to register the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2015-2020

- On-trade sales account for nearly half of the overall distribution share in the Ice Cream market

- The Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve category has higher private label penetration than the Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream category in the UAE

- Box is the only outer type used for the packaging of products in the UAE Ice Cream market



Synopsis



Consumer and Market Insights report on the Ice Cream market in the UAE provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.



What else is contained?



- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020



- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, private label growth analysis during 2012-2015

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, On-trade and others in 2015

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board and Rigid



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-the-uae-report.html



ReasonsToBuy



- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning



About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.



Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-the-uae-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/24/2017 - 12:55

Language: English

News-ID 519430

Character count: 4469

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24.01.2017



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease