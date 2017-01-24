Ice Cream Market in the UAE: Consumer and Market Insights

Report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of UAEs Ice Cream market. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Ice Cream categories and their packaging.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 24, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Consumer and Market Insights: Ice Cream in the UAE. The Ice Cream market in the UAE is led by the Artisanal Ice Cream category, while the Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve category is forecast to register fastest growth in value terms during 2015-2020.
IFFCO and Dunkin` Brands Group, Inc. are the leading players in the market. Private label products in the Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve category registered faster growth than in the Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream category during 2012-2015. Box is the only outer type used for packaging of products in the market.
Key Findings
- Of the three categories analyzed, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve is forecast to register the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2015-2020
- On-trade sales account for nearly half of the overall distribution share in the Ice Cream market
- The Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve category has higher private label penetration than the Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream category in the UAE
- Box is the only outer type used for the packaging of products in the UAE Ice Cream market
Synopsis
Consumer and Market Insights report on the Ice Cream market in the UAE provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.
What else is contained?
- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream - Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, private label growth analysis during 2012-2015
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, On-trade and others in 2015
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board and Rigid
More information:
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-ice-cream-in-the-uae-report.html
