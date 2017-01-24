Wine Market in Poland : Consumer and Market Insights Industry

The Poland Wine market is forecast to register growth in value as well as volume terms during 2015-2020. The Still Wine category had the highest volume share in 2015, whereas Fortified Wine category is projected to be the fastest growing during 2015-2020.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 24, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Consumer and Market Insights: Wine Market in Poland. Consumer and Market Insights: Wine Market in Poland report published by Canadean provides in-depth information on value and volume data by category and distribution channel.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=302147



The Consumer and Market Insights:Wine Market in Poland report published by Canadean provides in-depth information on value and volume data by category and distribution channel. Leading brands, the most opportunistic foodservice channels, and packaging material and container consumption are also covered.



Key Findings



The Polish Wine market is forecast to register high growth during 2014-2019 supported by increasing disposable income and strong domestic demand



Of the three Wine categories analyzed, Still Wine will remain the largest while Fortified Wine will be the fastest growing category, registering a CAGR of 11.4% during 2014-2019



The Polish Wine market is highly competitive and is led by international players such as Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei and Bacardi Ltd. and few domestic players such as Bartex-Bartol s.p.j.



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Polish Wine market and it accounted for 59.1% of volume distribution of Wine in 2014



The use of Stopper closure for packaging Wine is forecast to grow at a high CAGR of 8.2% during 2014-2019, led by its high usage in the Still Wine category



Wine with lower alcohol content will have better prospects supported by increasing health consciousness among the Polish consumers



Changing Life Stages caused by urbanization and Experience Seeking for new flavors in Wine products are the most influential factors contributing to Wine market growth





Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=302147



Synopsis



The report on the Wine sector in Poland provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types, closures, and information on category level distribution and brands market shares.



What else is contained?



Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2019



Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Still Wine, Sparkling Wine and Fortified Wine with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2014-2019



Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, private label growth analysis during 2011-2014



Distribution data: Value shares within each category through channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists and more



Packaging data: usage of different packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging materials: flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal and others; containers: tray, tub, foil and others



Consumer level trends: Top four consumer trends which influence Wine consumption



Future outlook: Reviews and recommendations on how the market will shape up from 2014-2019



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-wine-market-in-poland-report.html



Reasons To Buy



Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis



Existing and new players can analyse key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities



Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning



Access the key and most influential consumer trends driving Wine consumption, and how they influence consumer behavior in the market which will help determine the best audiences to target



Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion



About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.



Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-wine-market-in-poland-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/24/2017 - 12:55

Language: English

News-ID 519431

Character count: 5870

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24.01.2017



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease