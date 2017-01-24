       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
VCmaster 2017? Straightforward Software for Compiling Professional Structural Engineering Reports

Skilful digital structural engineering reports are made possible by a one-of-a-kind t2W interface and other ingenious features

(PresseBox) - Producing engineering reports and project documents is a vital part of an engineers job. Unfortunately, due to the lack of appropriate options, structural engineering reports do not always strike as professional. Some include sloppy images, other convoluted or inaccurate structural calculations. Most of them suffer from the lack of a uniformed format. Structural engineering reports are commonly patched together from the outputs of numerous applications, using a word processor as a base. This can only be a stopgap solution as it is an untenable situation.
VCmaster offers engineers a reliable alternative to word processors and cumbersome spreadsheets allowing them to create professional digital structural engineering reports.
The software is capable of compiling structural engineering reports in a consistent layout from various software-sources. This is made possible by the so-called t2W-interface integrated into VCmaster. This interface ensures uncomplicated data transfer from various external software applications. Making a seamless integration of texts, graphics, sketches, tables as well as specialist software and specific information; for example manufactures guidelines, easy.
The software?s cross-product concept allows for the implementation of all types of software and closes a crucial gap in technical digital documentation.
?VCmaster brings together all collected information in one single place, facilitating an efficient organisation of all planning processes. Accuracy, currency and availability of all integrated data is an essential part of commercial success.? states Veit Christoph, founder and managing director of Veit Christoph GmbH.
The export of the finished documentation in PDF format positively supports the filing process and optimises the documentation management within the engineering office.
?With VCmaster engineers and technicians have software at their disposal that creates cutting-edge technical documentation with limitless options.? says Veit Christoph.


For more information about this feature and VCmaster, please visit our website: www.vcmaster.com

Veit Christoph GmbH emerged in 1996 as an independent software house from a structural engineering company. With more than 4,000 customers around the globe, Veit Christoph GmbH, is today a reliable partner for structural engineering software solutions. Their software VCmaster is designed to simplify many standard routine procedures for structural engineers by avoiding or even eliminating redundant steps in their daily work-flow.
For more information visit: www.vcmaster.com



Company information / Profile:

For more information visit: www.vcmaster.com

