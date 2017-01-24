Phasor teams up with Thales Alenia Space for the development of advanced broadband Smart Terminal

Companies sign MoU and will leverage Phasors expertise in advanced Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) technology for new terminal development

(firmenpresse) - Washington D.C., Paris, January 24, 2017: Phasor and Thales Alenia Space (TAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a software-defined, smart terminal for commercial Ka satellite communications.



The companies will join forces to leverage Phasors unique knowledge in the field of electronically steerable antennas (ESAs), and Thales Alenia Spaces extensive experience in satellite broadband technology across Geostationary, Medium and Low Earth Orbits (GEO, MEO and LEO).



The signing of this MoU with TAS represents a great opportunity for Phasor to develop a truly differentiated commercial solution with one of the worlds leading players in the satellite communications industry commented David Helfgott, CEO, Phasor. The Phasor team has developed a revolutionary technology and we are very pleased to be working with Thales Alenia Space to achieve their end-goal.



Thales Alenia Space has carried out extensive market and technical research on new flat-panel and electronically steered antenna technologies. We have found that Phasor offers a uniquely powerful, scalable and adaptable technology that is very well suited to our needs, and the needs of our customers for enterprise-grade networks, said Bertrand Maureau, EVP Telecommunication at Thales Alenia Space.



Phasors low profile, electronically steerable antenna (ESA) provides high-bandwidth service in a more reliable, robust and failure-tolerant way. The antenna is solid-state, with no moving parts, so satellite signals are tracked electronically. The ESA can be flat or conformal in design and can be fitted more seamlessly to moving vehicles, whether that is an aircraft fuselage, a cruise-ship or a high-speed train. The same technology is very well suited to support traditional fixed satellite networks (FSS), HTS and Non-Geosynchronous (NGSO) satellite networks. Moreover, the antennas modular architecture allows the system to be scaled to any use-case requirement, fixed or mobile.





About Phasor, Inc.

Phasor Inc. is a leading developer of high throughput, enterprise-grade, modular phased array antennas, headquartered in Washington DC, with a technology development subsidiary in the UK. Phasors electronically steerable antennas (ESAs) are based on patented innovations in dynamic beam forming technologies and system architecture. Phasors mission is to enable high-speed broadband communications while in-flight, at sea or travelling over land.



For more information please visit www.phasorsolutions.com



About Thales Alenia Space

Thales Alenia Space brings over 40 years of experience to the design, integration, testing and operation of innovative space systems for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services and solutions. Thales Alenia Space has built up unrivalled expertise in dual (civil-military) missions, constellations, flexible high-throughput payloads, altimetry, meteorology, and high-resolution radar and optical observation, as well as space exploration. The company capitalizes on its strong legacy, while also making innovation a key to its strategy. By offering a continuous stream of new products and expanding its global footprint, Thales Alenia Space has established its leadership in todays fast-evolving space sector. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues exceeding 2.1 billion euros in 2015 and has 7,500 employees in nine countries. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

