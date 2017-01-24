Fujikura Europe adds new suite of laser glass processing systems to product range

(firmenpresse) - Chessington, UK. 24 January 2017: Fujikura Europe today announced the addition of the LAZERMaster LZM-110 series  a suite of splicing and glass processing systems that uses a CO2 laser heat source to perform splicing, tapering, and lensing  to its product offering.



The entire suite of the LZM-110 series  which was created by sister company AFL  includes the LZM-100M, LZM-110P, LZM-110M+ and LZM-110P+ and is designed to address more specific production applications while reducing features that are not required. It also includes an extensive library of applications which are transferable between the LZM and FSM family.



Combining Fujikuras 30+ year history of splicing knowledge with AFLs extensive history of laser processing has allowed AFL to create the latest and most powerful solutions for multiple specific applications, said Neil Bessant at Fujikura Europe. We are very excited to now be able to offer this fantastic suite of products to our customers in Europe.



The LZM-110 series works in conjunction with on-board firmware for fully automatic splicing, tapering and other glass shaping processes. Through CO2 heating, contamination induced by the heating source is eliminated and the glass is heated through absorption of CO2 laser photons, providing the cleanest heating source available. This substantially reduces maintenance and calibration requirements, meaning there is no need for process gas or vacuum systems.



Each of the new processing systems provide unique advantages to the splicing and glass processing market. The LZM-110M/M+ is ideal for high reliability factory splicing in the medical or fibre laser market, with the added benefit of an increased fibre handling capacity up to 2.3mm, while the LZM-110P/P+ has fibre rotation and end view (the latter in LZM-110P+ only) and is perfect for applications such as end capping or large ball lensing.



For more information about Fujikura Europe, its products and services, visit http://www.fujikura.co.uk/.





About Fujikura Europe

Fujikura is one of the world's leading manufacturers of fibre optic cables and equipment for installation, measurement and testing. The Fujikura name has become synonymous with fibre optic fusion splicers and the company has become the world's leading supplier to telecommunication companies around the globe.



Fujikura has been represented in Europe for over 20 years, and in 1988 established Fujikura Europe Ltd as a European base of operations in South West London. Fujikura Europe has grown considerably in the last ten years and now occupies a 14,000 sq. ft. site in Chessington, Surrey which houses the company's European sales administrative offices, technical support centre and service repair workshops.

