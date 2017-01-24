Makeup Organizer Is Perfect Gift To Celebrate Valentine's Day With

Cosmopolitan Collection announced today that their acrylic makeup organizer is the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection makes the #1 rated acrylic [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) on Amazon.com. With Valentine's Day less than a month away, today company spokesperson Rob Bowser issued a statement to remind customers that their makeup organizer is a perfect gift for Valentine's Day.



"People are always looking for [gifts for Valentine's Day](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G)," said Bowser. "Sure, there are the standard things like candy, flowers or perfume - but how long do those last? Why not get your valentine something that they can see every day, that reminds them of you. Something that is attractive, but useful, and can help them organize. Our makeup organizer is a perfect gift for Valentine's Day, and we want to remind customers of this now."



The makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is the highest rated organizer on Amazon.com. The makeup organizer is made of a durable, clear acrylic that is shatterproof and very easy to clean. The organizer comes in two pieces that can be stacked and used as a single unit or can be separated and used in different locations, maximizing the possible uses for the organizer. Within the organizer are a variety of drawers and compartments of various shapes and sizes that can hold a large range of items.



Almost 200 customers have left reviews for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer. A new five-star review was left this week, with the reviewer writing "Well made product. Delivery a breeze and a great way to organize without taking up a lot of counter space. Looks nice too. So glad I purchased it from ya'll."



Priced at $42.99, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer can be purchased only on Amazon.com.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





More information:

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

PressRelease by

Cosmopolitan Collection

Requests:

Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



1490 A George Dieter 206

El Paso, TX

United States

Date: 01/24/2017 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 519466

Character count: 2422

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cosmopolitan Collection

Ansprechpartner: Rob Bowser

Stadt: El Paso, TX



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/01/2017



Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease