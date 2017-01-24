D2Ls Brightspace supports blended learning to improve new mothers and migrants learning experiences
(firmenpresse) - LEARNTEC 24th January, 2017 D2L, a global learning technology leader, announces that TeleLearn-Akademie (TLA), the online education specialist in the DACH region, has selected Brightspace to strengthen its blended learning model. D2Ls Brightspace learning management system (LMS) was chosen for its extensive multimedia content, simple user interface and ability to personalise each individuals learning experience. With TLAs partly publicly financed programs, it was also important that the platform aided in TLAs compliance with Germanys Data Protection Act.
TLA and its parent company Koordinierungsstelle Weiterbildung und Beschäftigung (KWB Coordination Centre for Education and Employment) offer a variety of online and classroom-based learning programs, many of which are tailored for those entering or re-entering the job market, such as new mothers and migrants. By implementing D2Ls Brightspace platform, TLA and KWBs students will have continuous and vocational training programs that automatically adapt learning paths to each students progress and provide access to content on any device, giving learners the personalised experience they need to achieve their qualifications.
A lot of our students lack the skills required to integrate into the German workforce whether its from having spent years starting a family or having recently sought asylum from elsewhere, said Olaf Dierker, director at TLA. With many different personal circumstances, its crucial that any learning management system (LMS) we implement can be tailored to fit each students unique needs which is why D2Ls platform stood out. Brightspace has optimised all of our online classes so that our students can engage with teachers, access content and share their learning much more effectively. Indeed, they can now reach and read multimedia content online in half the time they could previously taking just 2-3 clicks, as opposed to 3-6. We are looking forward to seeing how our students take full advantage of this platform going forward.
D2Ls Brightspace platform is replacing Blackboard Inc.s competing LMS, and was selected over Instructures Canvas and itslearnings LMS in TLAs tender process. Brightspace will be used by up to 400 users to start, before being rolled out fully across TLA and KWBs student base.
We are very much looking forward to working with TLA and KWB, said Elliot Gowans, VP EMEA at D2L. Students are seeking programmes that offer them the choice, freedom and flexibility of learning both online and in the classroom. We are pleased that Brightspace is being used to help new mothers and migrants get back into the job market, which is crucial for Germanys economy.
D2L currently serves learners around the world and the companys track record of innovation has been widely recognised. In March, Fast Company Ranked D2L #6 on the Most Innovative Companies of 2016 list in the Data Science Category, amongst Google, IBM, Spotify, Costco, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. eLearning Magazine recently rated D2L as #1 in Adaptive Learning, and Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research.
ABOUT TLA AND KWB
KWB is a professional provider in the field of continuing education and training. The company is dedicated to improve and enhance skills of todays workforce with a vast range of educational services. KWBs main goal is to permanently increase the employment rate and provide the job market with highly qualified and trained employees. Early awareness of future trends and quick reactions to changing requirements of globally interdependent markets characterize the organizations work.
KWBs distance learning college TLA provides innovative hybrid learning courses which blend face-to-face-classroom learning with online studies. As a German market leader for the Bachelor of Media Engineering, TLA has been awarded with the Innovation Prize of the German printing industry and the Comenius Seal. TLA supports other education providers introducing online teaching and learning.
ABOUT D2L
D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The companys cloud-based platform is easy to use, flexible, and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector, including Fortune 1000 members. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. www.D2L.com
