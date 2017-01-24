Dimension Data Renews F5 Networks Platinum Partner Status

Company recognised for performance in delivering client solutions in networking and security.
(firmenpresse) - London 24 January 2017 Dimension Data, the global ICT solutions and services provider, has renewed its F5 Networks UNITY® Partner Program Platinum Partner status.
Platinum is the highest membership level of the UNITY program, which provides access to enhanced training and services designed to provide the highest level of service and support to customers.
F5 makes apps go faster, smarter, and safer for the worlds largest businesses, service providers, governments and consumer brands. This encompasses cloud and security solutions that enable organisations to embrace the application infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control.
Vangelis Tsingos, Solutions Director, Dimension Data Europe, said:
We are proud to achieve Platinum Partner status for the second year in a row. F5 solutions are vital building blocks for our clients in enabling new levels of performance, security and agility, and we look forward to building on our strong collaborative track-record to date.
Michael Schoenrock, EMEA Channel Sales Director, F5 Networks, said:
Dimension Data is an outstanding partner worldwide in our channel landscape, and their renewed Platinum status is testament to their dedication, focus and ongoing success in delivering cutting-edge F5 technology projects. Our partnership is extremely important, particularly as demand continues to soar for future-proof cloud and security solutions.
Dimension Data uses the power of technology to help organisations achieve great things in the digital era. As a member of the NTT Group, we accelerate our clients ambitions through digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, workspaces for tomorrow, and cybersecurity. With a turnover of USD 7.5 billion, offices in 58 countries, and 31,000 employees, we deliver wherever our clients are, at every stage of their technology journey. Were proud to be the Official Technology Partner of Amaury Sport Organisation, which owns the Tour de France, and the title partner of the cycling team, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com
