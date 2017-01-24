SmoothRx Announced Acne Scar Removal Cream Discount Will Be Ending Soon

SmoothRx announced that the discount on their best-selling acne scar removal cream will end this week.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx made an announcement this week that the current discount on their best-selling [acne scar removal](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) cream will be ending this week. Company spokesperson Ashley Royal issued a statement concerning the ending discount.



"Here at SmoothRx, we strive to provide our customers with a high-quality product for an affordable price," said Royal. "Over the past few months, the cost of the ingredients used in our acne scar removal cream has increased. During the holiday, we made every attempt possible to not raise the price for our customers. Unfortunately, as a company, we can no longer absorb this price increase. Beginning this week, the price of our acne scar removal cream must increase for our customers."



The SmoothRx acne scar removal cream is designed for both men and women. It can help to remove stretch marks, spider veins, and scars caused by acne, burns or injury. Made of highest quality, all natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, rose hip seed oil, aloe, cocoa butter, grapefruit seed extract, mango butter and shea butter, the cream has excellent moisturizing properties and can not only help hydrate and improve skin tone but also reduce fine lines and help prevent future scars from forming.



Customers love the SmoothRx scar cream and have left over 160 reviews on Amazon.com. One verified purchaser wrote, "This product is the absolute best. I use it on my scar, all over my face and neck. Its even out my skin and smooth out all those harsh lines. Surgery 02.04.16 and in such a short time, the scar is practically none existent. I'm not sure if this will work for you as it did for me, but give it a try."



[SmoothRx scar cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) can only be purchased on Amazon.com, and the discounted price of $19.95 will continue through the end of the month. Amazon offers free shipping on any purchase over $49.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

PressRelease by

SmoothRx

Requests:

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

+1-469-233-5857

123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 01/24/2017 - 15:01

Language: English

News-ID 519519

Character count: 2582

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SmoothRx

Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal

Stadt: Miami, FL

Telefon: +1-469-233-5857



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/01/2017



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease