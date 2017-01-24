       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


SmoothRx Announced Acne Scar Removal Cream Discount Will Be Ending Soon

SmoothRx announced that the discount on their best-selling acne scar removal cream will end this week.

ID: 519519
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx made an announcement this week that the current discount on their best-selling [acne scar removal](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) cream will be ending this week. Company spokesperson Ashley Royal issued a statement concerning the ending discount.

"Here at SmoothRx, we strive to provide our customers with a high-quality product for an affordable price," said Royal. "Over the past few months, the cost of the ingredients used in our acne scar removal cream has increased. During the holiday, we made every attempt possible to not raise the price for our customers. Unfortunately, as a company, we can no longer absorb this price increase. Beginning this week, the price of our acne scar removal cream must increase for our customers."

The SmoothRx acne scar removal cream is designed for both men and women. It can help to remove stretch marks, spider veins, and scars caused by acne, burns or injury. Made of highest quality, all natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, rose hip seed oil, aloe, cocoa butter, grapefruit seed extract, mango butter and shea butter, the cream has excellent moisturizing properties and can not only help hydrate and improve skin tone but also reduce fine lines and help prevent future scars from forming.

Customers love the SmoothRx scar cream and have left over 160 reviews on Amazon.com. One verified purchaser wrote, "This product is the absolute best. I use it on my scar, all over my face and neck. Its even out my skin and smooth out all those harsh lines. Surgery 02.04.16 and in such a short time, the scar is practically none existent. I'm not sure if this will work for you as it did for me, but give it a try."

[SmoothRx scar cream](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) can only be purchased on Amazon.com, and the discounted price of $19.95 will continue through the end of the month. Amazon offers free shipping on any purchase over $49.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."



More information:
http://https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



Keywords (optional):

removal, scar, cream, will, week, this, acne, selling, that, announced,



Company information / Profile:

SmoothRx
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

PressRelease by

Requests:

SmoothRx
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G
+1-469-233-5857
123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427
Miami, FL
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/24/2017 - 15:01
Language: English
News-ID 519519
Character count: 2582
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SmoothRx
Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Miami, FL
Telefon: +1-469-233-5857

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 24/01/2017

Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.739
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 309


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z