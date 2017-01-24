Neopost Offers a Range of Digital Solutions to Facilitate the Day-To-Day Operations of Small Businesses

Neopost Business Solutions supports SMBs as they grow through the use of simple and ready-to-use digital solutions

(firmenpresse) - Paris, January 24, 2017  Neopost, a leading supplier of communication solutions, can now offer a range of digital solutions  Neopost Business Solutions  specifically designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) transform their business operations. The Neopost Business Solutions range, developed to meet the particular challenges faced by SMBs in both the US and UK markets, draws on Neoposts 90 years of experience in helping its clients stay connected with their customers.



Limited time, budgets and in-house digital expertise means that many small businesses still rely on disconnected, manual processes to communicate with their customers, suppliers and prospects. This reliance puts them at a competitive disadvantage compared to larger organizations. The Neopost Business Solutions range enables SMBs to boost their competitiveness and grow their operations by helping them to be more efficient, save costs and free up resources to focus on serving customers.



In 2014, the company began the process of creating a digital portfolio to meet the specific needs of SMBs. As the second largest global supplier of mailing solutions, Neopost utilized its knowledge and understanding of the communications challenges faced by businesses as they grow. Since then, it has developed its own Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions and forged partnerships with best-of-breed technology solutions providers to offer a range of affordable, cloud-based applications that are easy to deploy, manage and scale. The portfolio of solutions can be customized to meet the individual needs of each business and includes quoting, invoicing and customer relationship management (CRM), as well as inventory, project and multi-channel communications (MCC) management.



As a trusted provider of mail and document management solutions for more than 90 years, Neopost prides itself on knowing how to help SMBs make the right choices for both their customers and their businesses; we understand the challenges smaller firms face on a daily basis, said Nikolaus Scholz, Chief Strategy Officer at Neopost. Small businesses often start out with manual processes and traditional channels of communication but over time can find that these cant sustain their growth and may hamper their ability to compete. Neopost Business Solutions is ideally placed to help these businesses digitize their operations in a way that suits them, saving them money, improving efficiency and accelerating their growth.





Mastering customer connections is a top business priority. The Neopost Business Solutions range of applications supports customer-oriented SMBs in their drive to become more customer-connected. Through a dedicated online platform, businesses can access their software, account management details and support, anytime, anywhere, on any device. Not only does this help SMBs work more efficiently and productively, it also allows them to focus more time on their strategic business objectives.



Further information on Neopost Business Solutions can be found here http://www.neopost.com/en/business-solutions.







Neopost is the number two global provider of mailing solutions and a major player in digital communications and shipping solutions. Its mission is to guide and support organizations in how they send and receive communications and goods, helping them better connect with their business environment through hardware, software and services.



Neopost supplies innovative user-friendly solutions for physical and digital communications management for large enterprises and SMEs, as well as shipping processes for supply-chain and e-commerce players.



With a strong local presence in 31 countries and over 6,000 employees, Neopost works closely with a network of partners in order to market its solutions in more than 90 countries. In 2015, Neopost reported sales of 1.2 billion.



Neopost is listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris and belongs notably to the SBF 120 index.



Find out more at www.neopost.com

