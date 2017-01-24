Viking Recognized for Investment in Kansas Oil

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Viking Investments Group, Inc. ("") (OTCQB: VKIN) is pleased to announce it received a tribute from the Senate of the State of Kansas recognizing the company for its economic initiative and investment in Eastern Kansas oil & gas acquisition and development. The commendation was received from offices of Senator Rob Olson and the Secretary of the Senate, Corey Carnahan.

"We are very grateful to Senator Olson and Secretary Carnahan for recognizing our efforts, in particular during the early stages of our growth plan, and we are committed to investing a lot more in the Kansas oil industry in 2017 and beyond," said Viking's C.E.O. James Doris, in response to the Senate's acknowledgement of Viking's investment in 2016.

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Mid-Continent States. The company's interests in oil and gas leases in Kansas and Missouri cover over 6,000 acres of property and offer the potential for several future drilling locations. The majority of existing production in the area comes from the Squirrel sandstone (750 - 900 FT) within the Cherokee formation. These wells have demonstrated the ability to produce for 20 - 30 years. Viking targets under-valued assets with realistic appreciation potential and a defined exit strategy.

Viking is not an investment company, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For additional information please contact:





James A. Doris

President and C.E.O.

Viking Investments Group, Inc.

1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 23A

New York, NY 10019

Email:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/24/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 519537

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Viking Investments Group, Inc.

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease