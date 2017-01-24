New Research Reveals Global Social Media Use Increased by 21 Percent in 2016

Ninety-one percent of social media users access social on mobile

, the most widely used social media management platform, and We Are Social, the global social media agency, today release , a report of social media and digital trends around the world. Examining data from 238 countries, the 6th annual report finds 50% of the world is now connected to the internet and examines the opportunities that increasing connectivity has for organizations worldwide.

The 2017 key findings include:

North and South America saw 8% year-on-year growth in regional internet penetration. The United States alone contributed 22 million (25%) of the 88 million new social media users across the region in the past year. Increased use of smartphones and social messaging has driven a significant shift in how people communicate. As a result, organizations should plan to transform their communications strategy to increase customer engagement and real-time interaction across the customer journey.

"One of the greatest opportunities of a digitally connected world is the ability to have immediate conversations, wherever and whenever customers want. Social media not only enables organizations to amplify its brand, but also build trust, credibility and human relationships at scale. It is now as much the responsibility of the top executive as the social media manager," said Penny Wilson, CMO, Hootsuite.

"Half of the world's population is now online, which is a testament to the speed with which digital connectivity is helping to improve people's lives. The increase in internet users in developing economies is particularly encouraging," said Simon Kemp, We Are Social. "Given this latest data, it's probably time for us to stop referring to social as 'new media', and integrate it more seamlessly into our day-to-day activities."

The report compiles data from the world's largest studies of online behavior, conducted by organizations including GlobalWebIndex, GSMA Intelligence, Statista, and Akamai in a comprehensive state of social media reference. The 2016 report has seen nearly 70,000 downloads and 2.5 million reads on SlideShare to date.

Digital In 2017 is the lead document in a suite of reports produced by We Are Social and Hootsuite.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations to champion the power of human connections at scale. To learn more, visit .

About We Are Social

We Are Social. We are a global agency. We deliver world-class creative ideas with forward-thinking brands. We believe in people and the power of social insight to drive business value. We call this social thinking.

