IVU: The start of planning with Luxtram

(firmenpresse) - Berlin, 24 January 2017  In 2017 there will be trams in Luxembourg City for the first time in over 50 years. IVU Traffic Technologies AG is involved from the very beginning. IVU are delivering their standard solution, IVU.suite, for the planning and dispatch of the new Luxembourg Trams vehicles and personnel. The Berlin-based IT specialists are already supporting preparations in order to ensure that operations start smoothly.



The Luxembourg tram is the environmentally friendly, comfortable and modern solution to growing transport needs in the European capital. The new trams will help to reduce amounts of heavy traffic and enable rapid connections between important destinations. In its final expansion stage, the 16 kilometre long route will stretch from the airport via the city centre to Cloche dOr. The opening of the first section in the Kirchberg area of the city is already planned for the end of 2017.



The planners are already using IVU.suite to help them develop the first timetables and deployment scenarios. The last tram in Luxembourg was decommissioned in 1964. This means that there are no experiences to be drawn on, and the entire timetable planning must be created from scratch. For this, the planners first simulate the effects of multiple timetable variations in the software in order to determine the best deployment times and headways. A rule editor that is directly integrated into the program interface makes it easy to flexibly create various scenarios.



We are working closely together with Luxtram so that the new tram will be a successful project from the very start, said Perry Prust, the responsible division manager at IVU. With IVU.suite, the company is optimally equipped for both the operation itself, and operation preparation. This also involves a training course for the partially French-speaking planning team. As soon as the first trams are running, the operating company Luxtram will then plan and dispatch the deployment of all vehicles and personnel with the IVU system, which features a user interface that is available in multiple languages.





IVU has been active on the Luxembourg market for considerable time, and was able to win through against several competitors in a European tender procedure. IVUs customers in Luxembourg include, among others, the Luxembourg public transport company AVL, the transport association, TICE, and the national railway company CFL.







IVU Traffic Technologies AG has been working for over 40 years with more than 400 engineers to ensure punctual and reliable transport in the worlds metropolises. In growing cities, people and vehicles are constantly on the move  a logistical challenge that calls for intelligent and secure software systems. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite work to plan, optimise and control the deployment of buses and trains, provide passengers with real-time information, create routes for parcel delivery services, and support businesses in choosing branch locations.

IVU. FACILITATING PUBLIC TRANSPORT.

