SportsArt Appoints VP of Marketing and Director of Dealer Sales

Leader in sustainable gym equipment promotes current staff members to lead global marketing efforts and strengthen its dealer network

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- today announces the promotion of its Vice President of Marketing, Jason Yormark, and Director of Dealer Sales, Rick Reading. In these roles, Yormark and Reading will use their experience to help the company continue to grow while building a strong client base and solidifying its place in the fitness industry.

Yormark will use his 20+ years of marketing experience to continue to lead SportsArt's global marketing efforts and expand on strategy to support both direct and dealer sales channels. Recognized on the list of Forbes's social media influencers in 2012, he previously held marketing roles in companies such as Microsoft adCenter and Microsoft Office for Mac. Yormark led the strategy and implementation of numerous marketing platforms, including marketing automation, reporting and analytics, social media management, and lead generation.

"We are excited to see Jason grow in his new position. In the past 18 months at SportsArt, he has built a highly functioning, results-oriented marketing team that has produced tremendous results including triple digits' growth in digital audience size and engagement," said Tom Maraday, Executive Vice President of SportsArt. "Additionally, Jason has shown great global leadership by taking our international marketing efforts to new heights and has been instrumental in taking ownership of tradeshow strategy and execution by delivering on multiple shows and events."

In addition to further developing its marketing team, SportsArt has strategically expanded to meet the demand in the vertical marketplace with the promotion of Rick Reading, who has over 12 years of sales experience from Cybex International and over a decade of experience operating his own recruiting firm in the fitness industry.

"Rick's dedication to SportsArt and his passion for the company is something we look for in every employee," says Maraday. "We are excited to have Rick's experience and enthusiasm on our team. His ability to build relationships with our dealer partners is a special skill that can't be taught."

With Yormark and Reading as an integral part of the team, SportsArt continues to build brand awareness and educate consumers in the fitness industry. Unlike other equipment on the market, SportsArt's Eco-POWR line brings a new meaning to sustainable fitness.

SportsArt is the leader is sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its Eco-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space; SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards. To learn more about SportsArt, visit .

