Cardiff International, Inc. to Present at RedChips Global Online Growth Conference

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Cardiff International, Inc. (OTC PINK: CDIF) is scheduled to present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference on 26th, January, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation can be viewed at . A live Q&A session will follow the investor presentation.

RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference brings together investors and executives of leading microcap companies, representing a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including oil & gas, technology, mining, healthcare, consumer goods, energy, and more. More than 10,000 investors attend RedChip's microcap conference series each year.

No registration is required to participate in the conference. Start times are subject to change.

About CDIF: CARDIFF INTERNATIONAL INC. is a public holding company that provides closely held, smaller middle market companies with both an equity capitalization strategy, and, an equity exit or liquidity strategy. Cardiff targets acquisitions with great management in place. These income producing niche companies have solid operating histories, often high growth potential, and tangible assets designed to mitigate investor risk. Our goal is to provide a new form of governance enabling businesses to take advantage of the power of a public company without losing autonomous management control. Cardiff provides management expertise and operational synergies as part of a public company platform where select subsidiary companies may raise money through equity investment as opposed to debt financing, in a lower risk environment that protects their investors.

Visit Investors Hangout For More Information:

Investor Relations:

844-628-2100 ext. 705

