SpeedCast Strengthens Executive Management Team with Naming of David Kagan as Chief Operating Officer

Appointment to further speed integration activities and intensify focus on operational excellence

SpeedCast logo

Appointment to further speed integration activities and intensify focus on operational excellence



Sydney, Australia, January 24, 2017  SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today announced the appointment of David Kagan to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) reporting to Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Jean Beylier.



Kagan comes to SpeedCast from Globalstar, where he served as President and COO. Uniquely qualified as a result of his extensive industry experience, Kagan previously held C-level executive positions at ITC Global, Globe Wireless, Maritime Telecommunications Network (MTN), ICG Satellite Services and Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd.



As Group COO, Houston-based Kagan will assume global responsibility for supply chain, capacity management, quality, health and safety, network operations, field engineering, customer support and service implementation. Im delighted that David has agreed to join the SpeedCast team, said Beylier. I have known David for many years and have been impressed by his leadership and ability to drive operational excellence. His deep understanding of our core markets, in particular the maritime market and the energy sector, will bring tremendous value to SpeedCast. He will work to maximise our scale advantage, foster innovation and continue to build the best operations team in the industry, to the real benefit of our customers. Davids passion and work ethic are a great fit with SpeedCasts values. 



Kagan is expected to start in March 2017, and joins during a key period as integration activities with Harris CapRock accelerate following the completion of the acquisition on January 1, 2017. A new organizational structure has recently been put in place with a focus on agility, responsiveness and world-class customer service and support. Back-end systems will soon be harmonised and employees will undergo extensive training on products and processes with the underlying objective of improving focus on our customers and intensifying organic growth.









