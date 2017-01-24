Top-Selling Mommy Please Play Food Set Announces Give Away For Customers

Mommy Please, the maker of a top selling toy food set on Amazon.com, announced today that they would offer a giveaway of their popular play food set.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of the [Mommy Please play food](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC) set nearly a year ago, it has become the best selling play food set on Amazon.com. Clearly a favorite of many customers, nearly 350 reviews have been left on the product listing for the Mommy Please play food set, with 97% of the reviewers writing they like their play food set. To celebrate their upcoming birthday and success of the play food set, Mommy Please announced this week that it will hold a giveaway for customers.



"We are very grateful for our customers, for their enthusiasm, as well as the feedback and support they have given us," said company spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We want to give back to them, so during the month of February, we will be holding a contest. For every customer that shares a personal photo of a child using our play food set, they will be entered into a drawing. From those entries, we will select customers to receive free play food set as well as additional items."



Made of BPA-free plastic, the [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC) by Mommy Please is safe for children ages 3 and older. The play food pieces are colorful and attractive for children, durable and shatterproof. Food from the four major food groups are included in the Mommy Please play food set, as well as some unhealthy food choices, to allow children the chance to explore and learn about how to make healthy food choices through creative play. Some of the play food pieces have fun food facts printed on labels, to allow further educational opportunities for kids. Includes in the play food set are such pieces as tomato, peppers, waffle with butter, apples, bananas, oranges, watermelon, mushroom, pizza, milk, corn, ice cream cones, crackers, asparagus, chicken, pears, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, chocolate, croissants, juice, cucumber, eggs, donuts, grapes, potato chips, French fries, pie, strawberries, bread, hamburger, lettuce, cheese, hot dogs, bread, potatoes, and lemon





One verified purchaer wrote a five-star review on Amazon.com today and said, "Great value for the money. It's almost too much food for the kitchen. We had to get a big basket to put them all in!" Another five-star reviewer added "My kids love these! It was a bonus that they said organic on the labels since that's how we eat!"



Currently priced at a 45% discount, or $23.97, the Mommy Please play food set can only be purchased on Amazon.com.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC

PressRelease by

Mommy Please

Requests:

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

Date: 01/24/2017 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 519561

Character count: 3090

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mommy Please

Ansprechpartner: Elsie Murphy

Stadt: Atlanta



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24/01/2017



Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease