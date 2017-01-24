(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
EET
Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning Board of Directors to be
elected by the 2017 AGM of Orion Corporation
The Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation has given on 24 January 2017 its
recommendation to the Board of Directors of the company for the proposal to the
Annual General Meeting of 2017 concerning the composition of the Board of
Directors to be elected. The Committee recommends that the following proposal be
presented to the AGM of 2017:
The number of Board members would be seven.
Of the present Board members, Sirpa Jalkanen, Timo Maasilta, Eija Ronkainen,
Mikael Silvennoinen and Heikki Westerlund would be re-elected and M.Sc. (Eng.)
Ari Lehtoranta and Professor Hilpi Rautelin would be elected as new members for
the next term of office.
Heikki Westerlund would be elected as Chairman.
Of the present members, Hannu Syrjänen and Jukka Ylppö, who both have served as
members of the Board of Directors for 10 consecutive years, have informed that
they are no longer available for re-election.
Essential personal data of Ari Lehtoranta:
Born: 1963
Education and profession: M.Sc. (Eng.), President and Chief Executive Officer,
Caverion Corporation
Essential work experience:
* Caverion Corporation, President and Chief Executive Officer, 2017-
* Nokian Tyres plc, President and Chief Executive Officer, 2014-2016
* KONE Corporation, Executive Vice President, Central and North Europe,
2010-2014
* KONE Corporation, Executive Vice President, Major Projects, 2008-2010
* Nokia Siemens Networks/Nokia Networks, Head of Radio Access, 2005-2008
* Nokia Corporation, Vice President of Operational Human Resources, 2003-2005
* Nokia Networks, Head of Broadband Division, Head of Systems Integration and
Customer Services for Europe, 1999-2003
* Nokia Telecommunications, Managing Director in Italy and various other
positions, 1985-2003.
Current key positions of trust:
* Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Member of the Supervisory Board,
2015-
Former key positions of trust:
* Caverion Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors 2015-2016, Member
of the Board of Directors 2013-2015
Essential personal data of Hilpi Rautelin:
Born: 1961
Education and profession: Professor, M.D., Ph.D., Specialist in Clinical
Microbiology
Essential work experience:
* Uppsala University, Sweden, Professor of Clinical Bacteriology, 2008-
* University of Helsinki, Finland, Research and teaching positions in
1986-2016: Clinical Lecturer 2002-2016 (part time 2008-2016), Research
Associate 1996-2002
* More than 140 peer-reviewed original articles mainly on Microbiology and
Infectious Diseases published in international scientific journals
Current key positions of trust:
* Arvo and Lea Ylppö Foundation, Member of the Board of Directors, 2011-
* European Union of Medical Specialists UEMS, Section of Medical Microbiology,
President, 2012-
Spouse: Jukka Ylppö
The Nomination Committee also announces as its recommendation that the following
remunerations be paid to the Board of Directors:
As an annual fee, the Chairman would receive EUR 84,000, the Vice Chairman would
receive EUR 55,000 and the other members would receive EUR 42,000 each. As a fee
for each meeting attended, the Chairman would receive EUR 1,200 the Vice
Chairman would receive EUR 900 and the other members would receive EUR 600 each.
The travel expenses of the Board members would be paid in accordance with
previously adopted practice. The aforementioned fees would also be paid to the
Chairmen and to the members of the committees established by the Board, for each
committee meeting attended.
Of the annual fee, 60% would be paid in cash and 40% in Orion Corporation B-
shares, which would be acquired to the members during 27 April - 4 May from the
stock exchange in amounts corresponding to EUR 33,600 for the Chairman, EUR
22,000 for the Vice Chairman and EUR 16,800 for each of the other members. The
part of the annual fee that is to be paid in cash corresponds to the approximate
sum necessary for the payment of the income taxes on the fees and would be paid
no later than 31 May 2017. The annual fees shall encompass the full term of
office of the Board of Directors.
In addition, the Company would pay the transfer tax related to the part of the
annual fee of the Board of Directors paid in shares.
The Nomination Committee has not given its recommendation for the remunerations
to the Board of Directors, but the matter will be proposed by a shareholder at
the AGM.
The Nomination Committee has consisted of the following members: Matti Kavetvuo,
Chairman, Kari Jussi Aho, Erkki Etola, Timo Maasilta, Timo Ritakallio, Seppo
Salonen and Hannu Syrjänen.
Orion Corporation
Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari
President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Hannu Syrjänen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation
phone +358 40 045 4885
Picture of Ari Lehtoranta
(http://www.orion.fi/globalassets/pictures/ari_lehtoranta.jpg)
Picture of Hilpi Rautelin
(http://www.orion.fi/globalassets/pictures/hilpi_rautelin.jpg)
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of
well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary
pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The
company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core
therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)
disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler®
pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the
company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.orion.fi
Date: 01/24/2017 - 15:30
Language: English
News-ID 519577
Character count: 7453
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Orion Oyj
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 66
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.742
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|263
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.