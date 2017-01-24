Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning Board of Directors to be elected by the 2017 AGM of Orion Corporation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

EET







Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning Board of Directors to be

elected by the 2017 AGM of Orion Corporation







The Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation has given on 24 January 2017 its

recommendation to the Board of Directors of the company for the proposal to the

Annual General Meeting of 2017 concerning the composition of the Board of

Directors to be elected. The Committee recommends that the following proposal be

presented to the AGM of 2017:



The number of Board members would be seven.



Of the present Board members, Sirpa Jalkanen, Timo Maasilta, Eija Ronkainen,

Mikael Silvennoinen and Heikki Westerlund would be re-elected and M.Sc. (Eng.)

Ari Lehtoranta and Professor Hilpi Rautelin would be elected as new members for

the next term of office.



Heikki Westerlund would be elected as Chairman.



Of the present members, Hannu Syrjänen and Jukka Ylppö, who both have served as

members of the Board of Directors for 10 consecutive years, have informed that

they are no longer available for re-election.







Essential personal data of Ari Lehtoranta:



Born: 1963



Education and profession: M.Sc. (Eng.), President and Chief Executive Officer,

Caverion Corporation



Essential work experience:



* Caverion Corporation, President and Chief Executive Officer, 2017-

* Nokian Tyres plc, President and Chief Executive Officer, 2014-2016

* KONE Corporation, Executive Vice President, Central and North Europe,

2010-2014

* KONE Corporation, Executive Vice President, Major Projects, 2008-2010

* Nokia Siemens Networks/Nokia Networks, Head of Radio Access, 2005-2008

* Nokia Corporation, Vice President of Operational Human Resources, 2003-2005



* Nokia Networks, Head of Broadband Division, Head of Systems Integration and

Customer Services for Europe, 1999-2003

* Nokia Telecommunications, Managing Director in Italy and various other

positions, 1985-2003.

Current key positions of trust:



* Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Member of the Supervisory Board,

2015-

Former key positions of trust:



* Caverion Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors 2015-2016, Member

of the Board of Directors 2013-2015







Essential personal data of Hilpi Rautelin:



Born: 1961



Education and profession: Professor, M.D., Ph.D., Specialist in Clinical

Microbiology



Essential work experience:



* Uppsala University, Sweden, Professor of Clinical Bacteriology, 2008-

* University of Helsinki, Finland, Research and teaching positions in

1986-2016: Clinical Lecturer 2002-2016 (part time 2008-2016), Research

Associate 1996-2002

* More than 140 peer-reviewed original articles mainly on Microbiology and

Infectious Diseases published in international scientific journals



Current key positions of trust:



* Arvo and Lea Ylppö Foundation, Member of the Board of Directors, 2011-

* European Union of Medical Specialists UEMS, Section of Medical Microbiology,

President, 2012-



Spouse: Jukka Ylppö



The Nomination Committee also announces as its recommendation that the following

remunerations be paid to the Board of Directors:



As an annual fee, the Chairman would receive EUR 84,000, the Vice Chairman would

receive EUR 55,000 and the other members would receive EUR 42,000 each. As a fee

for each meeting attended, the Chairman would receive EUR 1,200 the Vice

Chairman would receive EUR 900 and the other members would receive EUR 600 each.

The travel expenses of the Board members would be paid in accordance with

previously adopted practice. The aforementioned fees would also be paid to the

Chairmen and to the members of the committees established by the Board, for each

committee meeting attended.



Of the annual fee, 60% would be paid in cash and 40% in Orion Corporation B-

shares, which would be acquired to the members during 27 April - 4 May from the

stock exchange in amounts corresponding to EUR 33,600 for the Chairman, EUR

22,000 for the Vice Chairman and EUR 16,800 for each of the other members. The

part of the annual fee that is to be paid in cash corresponds to the approximate

sum necessary for the payment of the income taxes on the fees and would be paid

no later than 31 May 2017. The annual fees shall encompass the full term of

office of the Board of Directors.



In addition, the Company would pay the transfer tax related to the part of the

annual fee of the Board of Directors paid in shares.



The Nomination Committee has not given its recommendation for the remunerations

to the Board of Directors, but the matter will be proposed by a shareholder at

the AGM.



The Nomination Committee has consisted of the following members: Matti Kavetvuo,

Chairman, Kari Jussi Aho, Erkki Etola, Timo Maasilta, Timo Ritakallio, Seppo

Salonen and Hannu Syrjänen.











Orion Corporation







Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari

President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions









Contact person:

Hannu Syrjänen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation

phone +358 40 045 4885







Picture of Ari Lehtoranta

(http://www.orion.fi/globalassets/pictures/ari_lehtoranta.jpg)





Picture of Hilpi Rautelin

(http://www.orion.fi/globalassets/pictures/hilpi_rautelin.jpg)







Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi







Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of

well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary

pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The

company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core

therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)

disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler®

pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the

company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq

Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Orion Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.orion.fi



PressRelease by

Orion Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/24/2017 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 519577

Character count: 7453

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Orion Oyj

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease