Quarterly ERI Scientific Beta smart beta index performance report

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Among the highlights of the December 2016 monthly performance report for the ERI

Scientific Beta indices:



* Scientific Beta Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy (MBMS) indices provide an

allocation to well-rewarded smart factor indices. Over the past ten years,

the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 4-Factor EW (Equal Weight)

index, the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 6-Factor EW (Equal

Weight) index and the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy Quality

index post strong annual relative returns of 1.43%, 1.90% and 2.86%

respectively, compared to cap-weighted indices.



* Year-to-date, which in this quarter is also the 2016 full year performance,

the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 4-Factor EW index, the

SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 6-Factor EW index and the

SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy Quality index post relative

returns of -0.81%, -0.45% and 0.39% respectively, compared to cap-weighted

indices.



* The year 2016 was marked by a rare event in the investment world where, in

the end, four out of the six traditional rewarded factors underperformed the

CW reference. This situation, which cannot allow factor diversification to

play its role, has been analysed over a long-term period within the

framework of the design of the Scientific Beta indices and its probability

of occurrence is less than 10%.



* Over the last ten years, all Scientific Beta Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy

indices post positive excess return compared to broad cap-weighted indices.

If we consider the 6-Factor EW allocation, the annualised excess return over

the past ten years ranges from 1.53% for the SciBeta United Kingdom Multi-

Beta Multi-Strategy 6-Factor EW index to 3.50% for the SciBeta Japan Multi-



Beta Multi-Strategy 6-Factor EW index.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk

Institute has set up ERI Scientific Beta. ERI Scientific Beta is an original

initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart

beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic

origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic

conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven

scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated

risks.



ERI Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #07-02, Singapore 049145. For further

information, please contact: Carolyn Essid, Tel.: +33 493 187 824, E-mail:

carolyn.essid(at)scientificbeta.com, Web: www.scientificbeta.com.



Find out more about the research conducted by EDHEC-Risk Institute on smart beta

and the Scientific Beta indices by following us on Twitter

(https://twitter.com/ScientificBeta), LinkedIn

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/scientific-beta) and YouTube

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRL91F-LvhLPc9M9OD7LQgA).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





ERI Scientific Beta smart beta index performance report December 2016:

https://hugin.info/157174/R/2073149/779193.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: EDHEC-Risk Institute via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.edhec-risk.com/



PressRelease by

EDHEC-Risk Institute

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/24/2017 - 15:44

Language: English

News-ID 519578

Character count: 3997

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EDHEC-Risk Institute

Stadt: Nice





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease