Star Yield Managers Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Star Yield Managers Trust (TSX: XYM.UN) announced today a cash distribution for the month of February. Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017, will receive a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit, payable on or about February 14, 2017.

Further information about Star Yield Managers Trust can be found at under "Closed-End Funds".

