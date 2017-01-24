Seattle Area Commercial Real Estate Finishes Strong in 2016

Lower Unemployment Rate Coincides with Lower Vacancy Rates

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- The latest report from shows an increase in business growth throughout Seattle's office market as vacancy rates decreases on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The firm released its fourth quarter Marketbeat Snapshot reports detailing the office and industrial markets for Seattle, Seattle Suburban, and Puget Sound Eastside.

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue unemployment ranks sixth best in the nation at 4.3 percent unemployment for a Metropolitan Statistical Area with a population of at least three million people. "The outlook for commercial real estate in the Seattle area is extremely strong," said , market leader - Washington region with Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. "This past quarter, we saw both unemployment and vacancy rates decline, particularly in the central business district. As a result, we should continue to see companies look outside of that sector for a higher supply and more affordable rent prices."

The Seattle CBD market closed 2016 having leased 4.3 million square feet, 8.66 percent increase from 2015, and finished with an overall vacancy rate of 6.0 percent. The CBD remains the ideal location for many of Seattle's major companies.

Year over year, the Seattle suburban market had a vacancy decrease from 14.9 percent to 14 percent. The suburban market continues to benefit from the rising rent and limited availability in the CBD and Eastside.

The Eastside office market ended the year with a vacancy rate decrease to 8.8 percent. Leasing activity in the Eastside in 2016 totaled 3.3 million square feet, up 2.79 percent from 2015. The outlook for the Eastside remains bright. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, overall vacancy fell 50 bps, overall asking rent rose $0.47 per square foot, and leasing activity rose 31.8 percent.

The Eastside industrial market's overall vacancy decreased this quarter to 4.7 percent. And leasing activity totaled 2.5 million square feet. The area will continue to appeal to tenants in need of improved flex or high tech spaces, higher rates of occupancy, and a greater parking ration than what Kent Valley is able to offer.

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce operates the Cushman & Wakefield business in Nevada, Utah and Washington. As part of the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, the firm offers innovative commercial real estate solutions to occupier and investor clients, offering transaction services, capital markets services, occupier and investor services, and real estate advisory. With nearly 300 employees, 9 million sq. ft. of property management and transaction value of more than $2.8 billion, the firm is a leading commercial real estate resource in the Intermountain West region and Pacific Northwest. Learn more at .

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. The firm's 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries provide deep local and global insights that create significant value for occupiers and investors around the world. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit or follow (at)CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

