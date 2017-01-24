       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CONEC the connector specialist, appoints MIGVAN Group as its official distributor in the Israeli market

With the beginning of 2017 the companies signed a distribution agreement and will launch their mutual activity immediately

(PresseBox) - CONEC opens 2017 with an announcement on a new official cooperation with the MIGVAN group.
The agreement signed, allows the companies within the MIGVAN Group with immediate effect to start the sale activity for CONEC's full product range and to provide technical support for R&D and Engineering teams that are developing new products and are in need for innovative or customized connector solutions.
The MIGVAN Group is a well-established distributor for Connectors and Electro-Mechanical solutions carrying for many years a wide and diverse portfolio of global leading brands.
Along the years of activity the group has developed a unique specialty and technical expertise alongside advanced capabilities in supply of full solutions including filter connectors, packaging, local cable assemblies and more. CONEC's addition to the Group's Portfolio will strengthen its capabilities in offering solutions in the Automation market, harsh environments, and in applications that require high power and RF.
Thomas Schymanietz, CONEC's Export Manager congratulated the cooperation with the MIGVAN Group and the agreement signed: "CONEC views Israel as an important and interesting market with significant innovation. There is a strong match between CONEC's product line and the requirements of Israeli R&D companies. We see the expansion of our distribution channels in Israel as well as the appointment of MIGVAN as an important step in strengthening the support for CONEC's customers in Israel."



Date: 01/24/2017
