Acquia Named a Leader in Web Content Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

Acquia Receives Highest Strategy Score Among All Providers in Evaluation

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Acquia, the digital experience company, today announced that it was named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: "." The report stated that Acquia Cloud provides strong support for core content and component architecture. Clients looking for content analytics, segmentation, multisite management, and API-first delivery features must look to Acquia; the report also stated that Acquia's strategy is focused on APIs, decoupled Drupal 8, and scalable and secure cloud deployment.

Forrester Research reports that "Clients who need modern marketing tools and robust multisite support must invest in Acquia Lift and Acquia Cloud Site Factory."[1]

According to Forrester, Acquia received the highest strategy score among all vendors. On a one-to-five scale, Acquia also scored "5's" in seven of 25 criteria: component-based architecture, content localization, global and multisite management, vision, service partner program, developer program and product customer count.[1]

"We believe Forrester's findings validate the surge of demand we see at Acquia for open source cloud-based solutions that give our customers tremendous freedom and agility in digital experience delivery. For Acquia's customers, open source and cloud form a powerful combination that directly challenges the outdated innovation models of legacy software companies," said Tom Erickson, Acquia CEO. "We believe this report also corroborates our commitment to customer success, enabling developers and fostering a healthy partner ecosystem around the world's largest open source project."

Acquia provides the leading cloud native platform for building, delivering, and optimizing ambitious digital experiences. Global organizations depend on the scalability and security of the Acquia Platform to drive transformative business impact through digital experiences that unify content, community, and commerce. Organizations with a diverse and complex array of sites and experiences turn to Acquia for robust multisite management and governance. With Acquia, customers can introduce new digital capabilities across channels -- including analytics, personalization, and segmentation -- to deliver the right experience throughout each step of the customer journey.

Forrester evaluated 15 vendors on 25 criteria grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The full Forrester Wave for Web Content Management Systems is available for download from Acquia. Visit .

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Nasdaq, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

For more information visit or call +1 617 588 9600.

[1] "The Forrester Wave: Web Content Management Systems, Q1 2017"

