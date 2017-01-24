Fast Niche Business Feedback Reputation Management Text Message Service Launched

Quick Easy Reviews has launched a new online reputation management automation service for businesses wanting to get reviews fast for their services. The simple process allows positive reviews to rise to the surface and encourage new customers.

(firmenpresse) - A new online reviews service and reputation management tool has launched for business owners looking to maximise their online presence. Called Quick Easy Reviews, it offers an easy way for businesses in any niche to get fast, high quality reviews that can then help to drive more traffic to their homepage and increase business.



Further details can be found at: http://QuickEasyReviews.com.



As a review automation software service, Quick Easy Reviews can help business owners with an easy way to get their customers to leave reviews and feedback on their products and services.



The process works through a series of easy steps. The first is that the business owner starts the service by adding in their customers' names and their mobile phone numbers. Following on from that, customers receive a simple one question survey via text message asking for feedback.



The process is better than communication over email or through the internet because text messages are opened within the first few minutes 90% of the time, which is a much higher open rate than email marketing messages.



Quick Easy Reviews uses a proprietary mobile review funnel to help empower companies and their staff to generate recent customer feedback and safely turn them into positive reviews, which can then have a knock on effect and encourage further business from new visitors.



The way this works is that the reviews and visible recommendations offer proof of the high quality of service the business offers, which, because it is of a social nature and not coming directly from the business, is easier to relate to.



Prospective customers can see the high levels of service and will become encouraged to turn into paying customers. In addition to this, businesses can increase employee accountability by getting their staff to work directly with customers.



Negative responders are kept inside the system and directed to a survey that will only be visible to the business, who can then use the information to improve their service. This helps to cultivate a positive online presence that is best for business. Interested parties can currently take advantage of a complimentary trial of the service by visiting the website at the link above.





http://QuickEasyReviews.com



900 Buckeye Dr

Mesquite

United States

