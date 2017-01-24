Celebrity Intelligence Reveals Top 20 Celebrity Brand Ambassadors for 2016

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Iris Apfel among most sought after celebrity endorsers for brands in 2016
(firmenpresse) - 24 January, 2017 - Celebrity Intelligence is proud to reveal the top endorsers for brands, in terms of volume of deals signed in 2016, with Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Williams, Kendall Jenner, Iris Apfel and Karlie Kloss, leading the list.
Insight from this list reveals that the stars who landed the most brand endorsements over the last twelve months were models and athletes, with Hailey Baldwin taking the top spot. Fashion endorsements continue to be the most popular among the Top 20 with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, UGG and Marc Jacobs tapping celebs this year. Other stars in the Top 10 include sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and Stephen Curry.
2016 was not a great year for everyone, however, with Ryan Lochte taking the top spot for the most number of endorsements lost in the year. Following the robbery scandal during the Rio Olympic Games, brands such as Ralph Lauren, Speedo and airweave all cut ties with the athlete.
The Top Endorsers list published annually, is compiled by the Celebrity Intelligence team with data curated from news articles, press releases, social media and announcements. The information is independently verified by the team and forms part of the in-depth celebrity profiles listed and featured on Celebrity Intelligence.
It is evident from the list that 2016 has seen more social media influencers contending with traditional celebrities for endorsement opportunities. This trend is likely to intensify in the year ahead with social media specific campaigns and promotions becoming more important for brands and marketers, said Sarah Mawson, Head of Celebrity for Celebrity Intelligence. In 2017 we will see this trend intensify with brands and marketers. Authenticity and truth will be critical, to prevent the dilution of celebrity-led campaigns.
Snapshot of the Top Endorsers List:
1. Hailey Baldwin
2. Vogue Williams
3. Kendall Jenner
4. Iris Apfel
5. Karlie Kloss
6. Gigi Hadid
7. Bella Hadid
8. Stephen Curry
9. Emily Ratajkowski
10. Ashley Graham
11. Rebecca Adlington
12. Cara Delevingne
13. Alessandra Ambrosio
14. Jourdan Dunn
15. Louis Smith
16. Kate Moss
17. Cristiano Ronaldo
18. Alexa Chung
19. Shaquille ONeal
20. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The guide highlights Celebrity Intelligences continued commitment in providing all the insights that drive celebrity marketing forward.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Celebrity-Intelligence-Reveals-Top-20-Celebrity-Brand-Ambassadors-for-2016
Celebrity Intelligence is the industry's most powerful digital resource, designed to assist, improve and transform celebrity engagement strategies. Providing a wealth of data and resources, we help organisations world over, make intelligent decisions about which celebrities to work with, when and why.
Priyanka Dayal, Content Marketing Manager, Celebrity Intelligence
priyanka.mehra-dayal(at)centaurmedia.com
Date: 01/24/2017 - 17:22
Language: English
News-ID 519601
Character count: 2741
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 76
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.742
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|269
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.