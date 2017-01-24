       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media & Enternainment


Celebrity Intelligence Reveals Top 20 Celebrity Brand Ambassadors for 2016

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Iris Apfel among most sought after celebrity endorsers for brands in 2016

ID: 519601
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - 24 January, 2017 - Celebrity Intelligence is proud to reveal the top endorsers for brands, in terms of volume of deals signed in 2016, with Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Williams, Kendall Jenner, Iris Apfel and Karlie Kloss, leading the list.

Insight from this list reveals that the stars who landed the most brand endorsements over the last twelve months were models and athletes, with Hailey Baldwin taking the top spot. Fashion endorsements continue to be the most popular among the Top 20 with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, UGG and Marc Jacobs tapping celebs this year. Other stars in the Top 10 include sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and Stephen Curry.

2016 was not a great year for everyone, however, with Ryan Lochte taking the top spot for the most number of endorsements lost in the year. Following the robbery scandal during the Rio Olympic Games, brands such as Ralph Lauren, Speedo and airweave all cut ties with the athlete.

The Top Endorsers list published annually, is compiled by the Celebrity Intelligence team with data curated from news articles, press releases, social media and announcements. The information is independently verified by the team and forms part of the in-depth celebrity profiles listed and featured on Celebrity Intelligence.

It is evident from the list that 2016 has seen more social media influencers contending with traditional celebrities for endorsement opportunities. This trend is likely to intensify in the year ahead with social media specific campaigns and promotions becoming more important for brands and marketers, said Sarah Mawson, Head of Celebrity for Celebrity Intelligence. In 2017 we will see this trend intensify with brands and marketers. Authenticity and truth will be critical, to prevent the dilution of celebrity-led campaigns.

Snapshot of the Top Endorsers List:
1. Hailey Baldwin
2. Vogue Williams
3. Kendall Jenner
4. Iris Apfel


5. Karlie Kloss
6. Gigi Hadid
7. Bella Hadid
8. Stephen Curry
9. Emily Ratajkowski
10. Ashley Graham
11. Rebecca Adlington
12. Cara Delevingne
13. Alessandra Ambrosio
14. Jourdan Dunn
15. Louis Smith
16. Kate Moss
17. Cristiano Ronaldo
18. Alexa Chung
19. Shaquille ONeal
20. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The guide highlights Celebrity Intelligences continued commitment in providing all the insights that drive celebrity marketing forward.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Celebrity-Intelligence-Reveals-Top-20-Celebrity-Brand-Ambassadors-for-2016



Keywords (optional):

celebrity-intelligence, top-20, brand-ambassadors, celebrity, endorsers,



Company information / Profile:

Celebrity Intelligence is the industry's most powerful digital resource, designed to assist, improve and transform celebrity engagement strategies. Providing a wealth of data and resources, we help organisations world over, make intelligent decisions about which celebrities to work with, when and why.

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

Priyanka Dayal, Content Marketing Manager, Celebrity Intelligence
priyanka.mehra-dayal(at)centaurmedia.com



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/24/2017 - 17:22
Language: English
News-ID 519601
Character count: 2741
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522 883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 76

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Media & Enternainment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.742
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 269


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z