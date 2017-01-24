Celebrity Intelligence Reveals Top 20 Celebrity Brand Ambassadors for 2016

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Iris Apfel among most sought after celebrity endorsers for brands in 2016

(firmenpresse) - 24 January, 2017 - Celebrity Intelligence is proud to reveal the top endorsers for brands, in terms of volume of deals signed in 2016, with Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Williams, Kendall Jenner, Iris Apfel and Karlie Kloss, leading the list.



Insight from this list reveals that the stars who landed the most brand endorsements over the last twelve months were models and athletes, with Hailey Baldwin taking the top spot. Fashion endorsements continue to be the most popular among the Top 20 with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, UGG and Marc Jacobs tapping celebs this year. Other stars in the Top 10 include sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and Stephen Curry.



2016 was not a great year for everyone, however, with Ryan Lochte taking the top spot for the most number of endorsements lost in the year. Following the robbery scandal during the Rio Olympic Games, brands such as Ralph Lauren, Speedo and airweave all cut ties with the athlete.



The Top Endorsers list published annually, is compiled by the Celebrity Intelligence team with data curated from news articles, press releases, social media and announcements. The information is independently verified by the team and forms part of the in-depth celebrity profiles listed and featured on Celebrity Intelligence.



It is evident from the list that 2016 has seen more social media influencers contending with traditional celebrities for endorsement opportunities. This trend is likely to intensify in the year ahead with social media specific campaigns and promotions becoming more important for brands and marketers, said Sarah Mawson, Head of Celebrity for Celebrity Intelligence. In 2017 we will see this trend intensify with brands and marketers. Authenticity and truth will be critical, to prevent the dilution of celebrity-led campaigns.



Snapshot of the Top Endorsers List:

1. Hailey Baldwin

2. Vogue Williams

3. Kendall Jenner

4. Iris Apfel



5. Karlie Kloss

6. Gigi Hadid

7. Bella Hadid

8. Stephen Curry

9. Emily Ratajkowski

10. Ashley Graham

11. Rebecca Adlington

12. Cara Delevingne

13. Alessandra Ambrosio

14. Jourdan Dunn

15. Louis Smith

16. Kate Moss

17. Cristiano Ronaldo

18. Alexa Chung

19. Shaquille ONeal

20. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley



The guide highlights Celebrity Intelligences continued commitment in providing all the insights that drive celebrity marketing forward.







Celebrity Intelligence is the industry's most powerful digital resource, designed to assist, improve and transform celebrity engagement strategies.

