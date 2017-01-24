Dream Office REIT Reports Dispositions in Alberta

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) or (the "Trust" or "we") today announced, in response to recent news media reports and at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that it has entered into agreements to sell a portfolio of 12 properties in Alberta totalling approximately 1.5 million square feet of gross leasable area to a third party for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. Dream Office REIT continues to pursue its previously announced Strategic Plan and will provide further updates on our progress with the release of our fourth quarter financial results on February 23, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 20.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to the timing of our Alberta disposition as well as our Strategic Plan in general. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Office REIT's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; our ability to sell investment properties at a price which reflects fair value; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest and currency rate functions. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Office REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Office REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Office REIT's website at .

Contacts:



Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

P. Jane Gavan

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572





Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Rajeev Viswanathan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-8959

Dream Office REIT

