LocalCarOwner.Com to Sponsor the MarketPlace Master Dealership Series Expo

LocalCarOwner.com is now a proud sponsor of the inaugural MarketPlace Master Convention and Expo â Dealership Series taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas, on Sept 7, 8 and 9, 2017. More information on this business can be found at http://localcarowner.com.

Jan. 23, 2017



LocalCarOwner.Com is another valued MarketPlace Master Dealership Series Expo "sponsor" in the growing list of professional businesses attending the event. All sponsors support and perform services for the local automotive dealer in the digital age of internet marketing.



LocalCarOwner.com provides an extensive audience reach for new car dealerships with their marketing expertise. They offer targeted, free reports that provide access to a large quantity of information on local consumers behavioral trends and demographics. They have developed the tools that allow the dealer to reach thousands of local car buyers.



LocalCarOwner.com can boost dealership sales by tapping into the nations largest email marketing campaign. They have access to a high-volume of information on car buyers within their database, allowing dealers to specify the data points they desire and to market to that list. They can find thousands of new car buyers within a tight radius of any location. Data can be provided on car buyers who have bought from a dealer's local competition.



First, they run a full count from their database of car owners who have purchased cars less than eight-years old within an auto dealers area of reach. Then, they determine how many car owners are driving the brands a dealer and their competitors sell. From that report, dealers inform them which prospects they want to target. The experts at LocalCarOwner.com analyze and determine how best to present the dealer to get the best click rates for the auto dealers targeted prospects.



LocalCarOwner.com is bringing marketing analytics full circle with match-back guarantee analysis and they add hundreds of new car owners to their database every week.



For more information on LocalCarOwner.com and to secure a free report visit [http://localcarowner.com](http://localcarowner.com/#/).



The inaugural MarketPlace Master Convention and Expo Dealership Series is taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas, on Sept 7, 8 and 9, 2017. MarketPlaceMaster.com focuses on providing the necessary education to auto-dealers on subjects like industry theory, audience development and new innovative marketing technologies. This education propels businesses and auto dealer personnel to experience maximum conversions. More information on MarketPlaceMaster.com can be found at http://pressmarketplacemaster.com/.





