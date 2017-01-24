Trelleborg Showcases Innovation in Engineered Coated Fabrics for Medical Applications at MD&M West

(firmenpresse) - NEW HAVEN, CT and RUTHERFORDTON, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- , the global leader in polymer coated fabrics, will display its enhanced portfolio of quality polyurethane and rubber and silicone-coated fabrics to meet the complex requirements of contract converters, medical devices and OEMs at 2017 Conference (Booth 1605).

Due to the growing demands of coated materials for use in a myriad of innovative medical, orthopedic and surgical applications -- from scoops to mini pumps that support joints to drug and oxygen delivery systems -- Trelleborg is equipped to meet all aspects of demanding medical applications. This includes chemical-specific requirements -- such as PVC-free or SBR-free coated fabrics.

Sarah McGuire Director of Sales & Marketing for Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabric's New Haven facility says, "As a recognized leader in a broad range of engineered polymer coated solutions, we can offer medical equipment manufacturers and contract converters unique advantages in delivering a one stop shop and access to our decades of coatings expertise to solve any formulation challenges. Whether it's marrying multiple fabrics and coatings or delivering on difficult prototype specifications, our shoulder-to-shoulder engineering and collaborative approach gives our customers superior quality, performance and a competitive edge."

Explore Trelleborg's solutions at MD&M West 2017 Conference (Booth 1605) and see firsthand the array of applications involving optimized substrates, coatings and technology. Experts will be on hand to discuss our all-in-one capabilities and one of the broadest portfolios of products and materials on the market.

is one of the world's leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of engineered coated fabrics solutions. Trelleborg is a globalproducer of speciality polymer coated and calendered materials. As a division of Trelleborg, we are part of a global group, a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. With 100 years of experience and continual research, we engineer the fabric of industry through customized and pre-conceived solutions adapted to your exact application.

is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 30 billion (EUR 3.25 billion, USD 3.60 billion) in over 40 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. .

