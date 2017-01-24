Haulage Companies - Are You Eco Performers?

Eco warrior haulage companies take note! Applications are closing soon for the tenth annual Eco Performance Award, awarded to sustainability pioneers.

(firmenpresse) - For the tenth year in a row, haulage companies are being invited to step up and be commended for their sustainability, with the independent Eco Performance Award to be presented in the lead up to Transport Logistic 2017 (one of the world's premier transport and logistics trade shows). Over the past decade this award has become an important platform for haulage companies looking to promote their innovative and conceptual sustainability credentials.



Note: There's still time to apply, but applications must be in by January 31st, 2017.



What is the Eco Performance Award?



The award is an independent seal of quality bestowed by DKV Euro Services  a market leader in cash-free transport services. Partnered by Knorr-Bremse and the PTV Group, with technical guidance from the Chair of Logistics Management at the University of St Gallen, the award is bestowed on haulage companies that are "able to unite both ecological and economic considerations" in their efforts to operate at the most sustainable levels.



The award is the leading one of its kind in the commercial cargo industry and has become renowned as an opportunity for pioneers of the industry to present groundbreaking, functional models to move into the future.



Successful sustainability practices of applicant haulage companies are judged not only on their fiscal and environmental success, but also on their overarching commitment to their employees and the global community. Sustainability measures must already be implemented in order to qualify, and strategies are evaluated on innovation, technology, logistics and their application as a holistic concept.



Why Apply?



For haulage companies looking to set the benchmarks of sustainability and become role models within the industry, the benefits of applying for the Eco Performance Award are far-reaching. As well as the 10,000 prize money, the reputation of the award ensures leverage for an environmentally positive image for the winning company. Coverage in trade journals and the mainstream media of the award offers a platform for nominees and winners to raise their company profile and provides them with a competitive advantage by positioning them as a "responsibility-conscious" business.





The Eco Performance seal of quality is not just given to the winner, but also the nominees. As well as the prestige, in a practical sense the seal can be displayed in boardrooms, offices, fleet vehicles, stationery and marketing collateral to promote the company as a pioneer of sustainability within the industry.



How to Apply



In order to convince the panel of judges of a company's superior sustainability strategies, the online application comprises five easy-to-answer questions. In the first round, the applications are evaluated and fact-checked by a specialist jury, who then choose a number of candidates to move forward to submit a full application. From these, a small number (usually three to five) are chosen to present their sustainability model to the jury in person. The winner will be presented with their award at a ceremony in Munich on 8 May.



Closing Soon



While there is still time to apply the clock is ticking, with the closing date for applications on January 31st.



Summary applications can be made online at: http://www.eco-performanceaward.com/jetzt-bewerben.html





Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching haulage companies with jobs in road transport and haulage work. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

