Roll Up for Convoy in the Park 2017

For hauliers, operators and truck enthusiasts, the inaugural Convoy in the Park, to be held in July 2017, is the ultimate celebration of trucks and drivers.

(firmenpresse) - In 2017 an exciting a new event is planned to celebrate trucking culture with the inaugaral Convoy in the Park. Billed as the "ultimate celebration of trucks and drivers", hauliers, fleet owners and truck enthusiasts from all over Europe are expected to converge on this truck show with a difference.



The Best in Europe Hosted by a British Icon



Joint partners Truck Sport UK, Road Transport Media and Donington Park Racing have combined forces to promote and manage the event, and Convoy in the Park (CitP) will take place at the historic Donington Park, traditionally known as the heart of British motorsports. While taking its lead from other successful European-style truck shows, CitP is set to take the concept further. As well as being a full trade exhibition and a showcase of innovation and technology, there will be an exciting and inclusive programme of entertainment running concurrently.



A Full Trade Truck Show



In exciting news for hauliers, fleet owners and logistic managers interested in the latest industry innovations, most of the major truck manufacturers will be represented at CitP, along with a selection of second-hand truck dealers. With more than 2,000 models on display, the event will be an excellent opportunity for potential buyers of both new and used trucks to inspect a wide range of vehicles. It's also the chance for trucking enthusiasts to get up close and personal with the vehicles without the pressure to purchase.



A Valuable Networking Environment



Bringing together members of the truck driving, haulage and logistics community at an event such as CitP also serves as a valuable networking opportunity, providing a relaxed environment for hauliers to forge new professional relationships and capitalise on the potential for new business.



Fun for All the Family



Organisers say the CitP has something to appeal to anyone involved in the trucking industry and are pitching it as a family event. As well as the excitement of truck racing and vehicle processions, the programme will include live music and a carnival fun fair, complete with rides and sideshow attractions (free entry for children).





A Celebration of Trucking Culture



Aside from the commercial aspects of a traditional truck and trade show, Convoy in the Park is being hailed as an all-round celebration of trucking culture  aimed not just at those for whom trucking is a livelihood, but at anyone with a passion or interest in trucks and truck driving.



Details



Where: Donington Park, Derby

When: The weekend of 22-23 July

Tickets: Anyone wishing to attend the event can register to be advised when tickets go on sale. Register at the event's website: www.convoyinthepark.com



Follow the event on Twitter at (at)ConvoyTruckShow





More information:

http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk/returnloads-and-back-loads



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry across the UK and Europe. It provides a service for matching hauliers with jobs in road transport and haulage work in the domestic and international markets. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.



PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 01/24/2017 - 18:19

Language: English

News-ID 519618

Character count: 3100

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: London



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease